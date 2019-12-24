advertisement

Columbia, SC (WOLO) – According to Justin Beiber’s website, the pop sensation, justinbiebermusic.com is not only preparing to release new music at the beginning of a new year, but a tour is also expected to take place here in Columbia , South Carolina, a stopover.

According to Bieber’s website, the artist will release his first new single entitled “Yummy” on January 3, 2020 with a tour stop in the Colonial Life Arena.

The bandsintown.com website also confirmed the singer’s visit to Palmetto State next year, but did not provide detailed information about when to hold tickets in your hands. We have heard that he will be with CLA in Colombia on July 27, 2020 this summer. The doors are expected to open at 7:30 p.m.

Stay on ABC Columbia News for updates as more details become available.

