advertisement

Justin Bieber gave an early Christmas gift to fans on Tuesday, revealing details of an upcoming single, album and tour in North America.

Pop superstar Stratford, Ont. posted a video on his platforms on social media titled “# Bieber2020” which promised that there will be plenty of new music to come in the new year.

advertisement

The “super-trailer,” as he put it on Instagram, features Bieber emerging from a hut and settling down a dirt road to a deserted gas station.

“As humans we are imperfect,” the 25-year-old singer says in a voiceover at the beginning of the clip.

“My past, my mistakes, all the things I’ve gone through, I believe I’m right where I needed to be and God has me right where he wants me.”

The video features a single clip of his R&B single “Yummy”, to be released on January 3, followed by an album that has yet to be released. He will also release a documentary series about his career in 2020.

Bieber plans to start a 45-show North American tour starting in Seattle on May 14. It will traverse Canada with four stops in Ottawa (September 1), Quebec City (September 3), Toronto (September 10) and Montreal (September 14).

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qa6ShFwhNWU (/ embed)

The performer has hinted at the next phase of his career since appearing with Ariana Grande at the Coachella music festival in April.

After that, he spent ample time on Instagram referencing the upcoming project, at one point telling his fans that he would release a new album before Christmas if he received 20 million likes. He later deleted the post.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber working with YouTube on “top secret project”

Canada Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement