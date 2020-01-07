advertisement

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. – It was a happy ending for a family whose dog was shot and killed in Columbia County last month.

The family recently got a new dog akin to their beloved German Shepherd.

Jan Watts and his wife Kathy had no intention of getting another dog after their beloved Kaiser was shot and killed in the woods near their home near Benton. But then they met another puppy. She is actually Kaiser’s family.

advertisement

“We just fell in love with her immediately,” Watts said.

Watts believes that Kaiser may have been killed by a hunter last month after the German shepherd entered the forest behind the family’s house.

“Whoever shot this dog, it was as if he killed one of my children or something,” Watts said.

The couple was recently contacted by the Kaiser breeder.

“I don’t know if you’re ready for another dog yet, but I have Kaiser’s niece and she is 5 months old and if you want her, I’ll give her to you,” Watts said.

The couple called her “justice.”

“We said you know what? That would be a good name for her, Justice, because it’s connected to Kaiser,” Watts said.

Jan tells Newswatch 16 at some point that he would also like to see justice for Kaiser in a different way.

“I’d like to call it Kaiser’s law. It’s one of those things I won’t give it to. I won’t give it up no matter what happens,” Watts said.

While the couple works out the details of what Kaiser’s law would look like, Justice makes them smile again.

“She does not replace Kaiser, but it helps me and my wife about some of the aches and pains we have experienced,” Watts said.

If you have information about what happened to Kaiser, you will be asked to call the state police in Bloomsburg.

41.005002

-76.097201

.

advertisement