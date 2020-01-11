advertisement

“Just Mercy” is one of the rare films which, when faced with a specific injustice, reaches beneath the surface of the action to reveal the systemic inequalities which cause its occurrence. Based on a true story, the film presents the conviction, incarceration, and planned execution of an innocent black in a way that denotes the biased justice system faced by blacks in the United States.

The film centers on Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan), a young black man from Delaware who graduated from Harvard Law. In 1987, he went to Monroeville, Alabama, to join a white administrative director, Eva Ansley (Brie Larson), in an organization that provides prisoners on death row with legal representation. During their work, Stevenson discovers that Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), nicknamed Johnny D., has been wrongly convicted for the crime for which he is likely to be executed. In addition, the case turns out to be based on a complete fabrication of evidence by a white sheriff and a white prosecutor, not contested by a white public defender, uncontested by a white judge and accepted by an all white jury. McMillian, whose previous appeals have been denied, is resigned to his fate. He does not want to reopen the file and only wakes up the hope of seeing them again wiped out. But Stevenson is confident that with his own local investigation of the evidence, he will be able to appeal to a higher court and have the conviction set aside.

From the start, the film presents the obstacles that Stevenson and Ansley face in their efforts – social obstacles, rooted in racism, some of which are masked as official impersonal actions. Racism is at the root of the story: the original lawsuit against McMillian was brought because he was hated by white people for having an affair with a white woman. Stevenson and Ansley’s efforts to rent an office are rejected by a white building manager on the grounds that their work will be controversial. A white prosecutor arrests, on fabricated charges, a black man who plans to present testimony that would exonerate McMillian. Sometimes the threat is physical and violent: when Stevenson arrives at the prison where McMillian is detained, he is illegally subjected to a strip search by a white guard; a bomb alert, mixed with racist insults, is called at Ansley’s; and, while driving, Stevenson is arrested by two white police officers who intimidate him, insult him and hold a pistol in his head.

The drama is exasperating – and devastating, as it presents, in a clear and flawless manner, the suffering endured by those who are unjustly condemned and unjustly executed, as well as those suffered by their families and their community. The director, Destin Daniel Cretton (whose 2013 film “Short Term 12”, presented Larson’s first performance), presents scenes of solidarity and friendship between those sentenced to death, mainly those from the neighboring cells of McMillians: Herbert Richardson (Rob Morgan), a mentally ill veteran from the Vietnam War, and Ray Hinton (O’Shea Jackson, Jr.), a friendly young man who tries to keep his neighbors up. Stevenson’s visit to the McMillian home, when he addresses the skeptical family to reopen the case, is the first of many scenes in the film that show the collective mobilization and desperation of black residents of Monroeville on behalf of McMillian the law. the injustices they have to endure. The state of race relations in the city reflects what scholar Michelle Alexander, in her revolutionary book, calls the “new Jim Crow” of mass incarceration. There is a reference to a shocking scene in which the city sheriff (Michael Harding) accuses Stevenson of being a northern intruder seeking to denounce the racist behavior of southern whites towards black residents – whom he calls by the word NOT.

“Just Mercy” is a drama of immense power; his view of the possibility of individual triumphs over systematic persecution is cautiously optimistic, and his portrayal of the dysfunctional justice system itself contemplates the possibility of progress. However, for all the glimmers of hope that the film offers, it remains particularly impersonal. It is not a bio-photo, because there is very little bio in the film. Stevenson’s heroism is monumental – both in size and in form. Her parents are seen in a brief early glimpse; otherwise, the film shows almost nothing from his personal life – mainly, that he is a follower and a runner. The action spanned six years, from 1987 to 1993, but it limited Stevenson to his professional duties. Besides, he is embarking on a rather brilliant large-scale strategy which propels the affair under the national spotlights, but this seems to happen in the blink of an eye, without any sense of his strategy or his effectiveness in scenes. action involving a large network of connections. The barriers to such dramatic intimacy are endemic to current cinema and, in particular, to political films based on true stories, in which there is little room to depart from the main narrative of events – and a reluctance to go to the – beyond the documented file of public or parapublic activities. Yet the result is that Stevenson presents himself as a principled, courageous and brilliant lawyer, rather than as a complete person who does such historic work; it remains opaque.

During this time, there is a whole set of characters whose link between their personal life and their professional actions are at the very heart of the film, but whose private existence is also made invisible: the white racist leaders whose practices depend on all the drama. Watching such characters behave in a monstrous manner in the manifestly impartial distribution of their public duties, I asked myself: how do they live with themselves? A work of fiction can do what a stereotypical journalistic visit to restaurant customers with MAGA hats cannot: it can dramatize the underlying thought patterns, the integrated link of beliefs and practices, the links between official action and ordinary life that perpetuate and defend the oppressions that the film so effectively portrays and describes.

Adding an element of fiction can be dangerous, however, as frequent criticism suggests that a director or writer “humanizes” a villain, which is why this is a harsh test of artistic talent. Conversely, the honor and respect rightly accorded to heroes such as Stevenson often hamper the dramatization of the struggles of their daily lives and of the conflicts in their interior lives which they overcome in their devoted pursuit of justice. The fictionalization of certain parts of a story also risks big distortions, like the grotesque characterization of Clint Eastwood of the journalist Kathy Scruggs (Olivia Wilde) in “Richard Jewell”. But it is precisely to face these risks responsibly and with discernment – and to overcome them to create a wider – more varied and complex drama – that a powerful and vital film such as “Just Mercy” can enter the first plan of American political discourse, where it belongs.

