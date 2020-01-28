advertisement

Just a Minute host Nicholas Parsons died at the age of 96 from a short illness, his agent said.

A statement issued by his agent Jean Diamond, on behalf of his family, said: “Nicholas died early January 28 after a short illness at the age of 96. He was with his beloved family who will be sadly missed. enormously and who would like to thank the wonderful staff at Stoke Mandeville Hospital. “

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan tweeted: “RIP Nicholas Parsons, 96. A wonderful man who has brought so much pleasure, charm, wit and pleasure to so many millions of people for so many decades . What a life.”

BBC chief executive Tony Hall said: “Very few people have done so much to entertain audiences in decades, and no one deserves to be called a broadcasting legend more than Nicholas Parsons. His charm , his inventive intelligence and his ability to create laughter were second to none. Our thoughts are with his family and all those who knew him. “

Mohit Bakaya, controller of BBC Radio 4, said: “Nicholas Parsons was one of the greatest, a first class broadcaster and an icon in the world of British comedy.

“Nicholas always brought his lively wit, brilliant composure and warmth to everything he did – but especially as a Just a Minute host where his excellence shone in every episode without hesitation, deviation or repetition .

“He was this rare beast – a presenter whose appeal has spread across the generations – and he was a unique member of the Radio 4 family. We will be greatly missed by all, as well as by the many, many listeners who ‘he entertained brilliantly. “

Julia McKenzie, Creative Director of BBC Studios Audio, which produces Just a Minute, said: “Nicholas was such an intelligent and passionate man who cared deeply about his radio show and Radio 4 and his devoted listeners. completely charming and professionally flawless.

“He was funny and kind in person and in wonderful company. I can’t really believe that he left today, he seemed indestructible. His legacy will continue with more than 50 years of shows full of laughter and lasting friendships that he built thanks to his extraordinary career in show business.

“My thoughts are very much with Annie, his beloved wife and constant support and companion who attended each recording, and the rest of her family. Nicholas, dear man, what a full life you lived – you really brought a lot of spirit and joy to all of us and we thank you – we miss you. “

SHOWBUSINESS VETERAN NICHOLAS PARONSON THE MOST FAMOUS FOR THE ROLES OF GAME QUIZ AND PANEL

Nicholas Parsons was a true stage, screen and airplay veteran with a career that spanned more than half a century.

He has recorded many actor and comedy plays, but he was best known for his years as a questioner in the Sale Of The Century TV quiz and for his role as host of Just A Minute on BBC Radio 4, which he still presented well in his 90s.

Despite his sparkling resume, he once said that he thought he would have had more work if he had been “more robust”.

In 2012, he celebrated the 45th anniversary of Just a Minute – in which famous guests strive to talk about a subject for 60 seconds “without hesitation, repetition or deviation” with a TV version broadcast by BBC2.

In 2016, Prince Charles, a fan of the series, made an appearance on the show’s Christmas special.

Parsons was born October 10, 1923 in Grantham, Lincolnshire, where his father was a general practitioner in the family of Baroness Thatcher.

After studying at St Paul’s School in London, he went to Clydebank as an apprentice engineer, despite his own hopes of becoming an actor.

But his impressions were featured on a radio show and, after performances with evenings of amateur concerts after World War II, he became an actor – working as a representative in Bromley in Kent.

Comedy roles turned out to be a specialty and he became a resident comedian at the Windmill Theater in London after working on the cabaret circuit in the 1950s.

He found the television fame appearing with the comic book Arthur Haynes on his ITV show in the early 1960s, and he was also a regular on the Benny Hill Show.

At the end of 1967, he presented Just A Minute for the first time – and the show is still going strong today.

In just a few years, it had also become famous for hosting the ITV century sale, with its notable opening line “And now of Norwich, it’s the quiz of the week …” which was launched in as a regional fair in 1971, and was broadcast nationally by 1975.

Parsons had guest roles in Doctor Who, the children’s series Bodger And Badger, as well as the cross-dressing role in a touring production of the Rocky Horror Show in the 1970s, and performing a number of seasons with his one- man shows at the Edinburgh Festival.

In 1990 he starred in London’s West End in Stephen Sondheim’s musical Into The Woods, and his autobiography The Straight Man – My Life in Comedy was published in 1994.

He was regularly invited to comedy shows on television and radio, and in 1999 he took his comedy talk show The Nicholas Parsons Happy Hour to the Edinburgh Festival, returning to the event in the years that followed followed.

Notable projects include The Arthur Haynes Show, Carry On Independently and Cluedo, and he has acted in West End Boeing Boeing comedies, Say Who You Are, as well as musicals and magazines.

His first major television success was that of Haynes’ straight man in the famous partnership that flourished in the 1960s, and included Swing Along, a 1963 season at the London Palladium.

Among his many charitable engagements, he had a long association with the Grand Order of Water Rats and the Lord’s Taverners, of which he was the president.

Parsons said he was “flattered and delighted” to receive a CBE for his charity work in December 2013.

He said at the time that he would save the celebrations for his day at the palace, joking that his 90th birthday had been marked with enthusiasm.

“I received the letter two months ago and was told to keep quiet about it, otherwise it could be washed away, so my wife and I kept quiet,” he said.

“We will not celebrate until the day we go to the palace – I have celebrated so much for my 90th birthday this year,” he said.

Ten years earlier, Parsons had received an OBE for drama and broadcasting services.

On June 4, 2018, he missed his first episode of Just A Minute after 50 years at the helm and over 900 installments.

He was replaced by regular panelist Gyles Brandreth and his absence raised concerns for his health.

However, the BBC radio chief said that Parsons was “taking a few days off.”

During the show’s introduction, Brandreth said: “After 50 years at the helm, (he) rightly thinks he should be entitled to a day off.”

In 2019, Parsons received an award from the Broadcasting Press Guild (BPG) for his exceptional contribution to broadcasting.

BPG President Jake Kanter said of Parsons: “His warmth, quick wit and lucid determination in halls filled with quick demonstrations have kept him at the top of his game.”

Parsons married his second wife Ann Reynolds in 1995 and had two children from his first marriage to Denise Bryer.

‘HUMOR SUPPORTED ME’ – THE BEST QUOTES OF THE END NICHOLAS PARSONS

Here are some of the best quotes from Nicholas Parsons.

“I think I would have had more work if I had been more robust.” (August 2015)

“The saddest thing about growing old is to see my cricket bat in the corner and wonder if I can play again.” (June 2015)

“I have a very weak stomach. I don’t know how it could handle the testicles of the kangaroos.” (December 2014)

“I see that a lot of young comedians think it’s smart to use foul language and they think it’s funny. It isn’t.” (November 2014)

“The open-necked shirt is really pretty ugly. I saw people with beautifully fitted jackets with an open shirt with a terrible Adam’s apple over there.” (August 2014)

“Why do people use the word” children “? It makes children look like little goats.” (January 2014)

“I can take apart a grandfather clock and put it back.” (September 2013)

“I get quite resentful when people ask me if I’m going to retire. I’m in a profession that takes you away. If you don’t hack it anymore, you won’t be asked to come back, or the public won’t come to see you . They’ll let me know soon enough if I don’t do what I should: I’ll be on the dump. “(August 2011)

“People ask me how I survived for so long. Well, I was in the Blitz and the adversity was stoic. And the humor. The humor supported me.” (December 2010)

“I don’t know if men go crazy in middle age. I’m bonkers half the time anyway, so I haven’t noticed much.” (August 2009)

“We are thugs and vagrants waiting on the phone, there to hire our talents. A bit like prostitutes.” (March 2009)

