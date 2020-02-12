Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett was charged by a large jury with six disorderly behaviors for allegedly lying to the police that he was the victim of the now notorious homophobic and racist attack that alleged supporters of President Donald Trump had carried out last year.

In a statement announcing the indictment, Cook County Special Prosecutor Dan Webb said: “A Cook County grand jury returned a six-indictment indictment that Jussie Smollett was accused of four separate false reports to officials of the Chicago Police Department in connection with its false claims that he was the victim of a hate crime, knowing that he was not the victim of a crime. “

Webb added that the continued persecution of Jussie Smollett was “in the interests of justice”.

Tina Glandian, Smollett’s lawyer, replied to these new allegations in a statement “questioning the integrity of the investigation that led to the renewed charges against Mr. Smollett” and defended the actor’s innocence:

“This charge raises serious questions about the integrity of the investigation, which has led to renewed charges against Mr. Smollett, not least because of the use of the same CPD detectives who were part of the original investigation into the attack on Mr. Smollett, despite the ongoing investigation pending civil claims by Mr. Smollett against the city of Chicago and CPD officials for malicious persecution. And one of the two witnesses who testified before the grand jury is the same detective Mr. Smollett is currently suing for his role in the first-time persecution.

After more than five months of investigation, the Special Prosecutor’s Office found no evidence of misconduct in connection with the dismissal of the charges against Mr. Smollett. Rather, the charges were dismissed appropriately the first time because they were not supported by the evidence. The attempt to prosecute Mr. Smollett a year later on the eve of the Cook County Attorney General is clearly only politics, not justice. “

Cook County Prosecutor Kim Foxx, who had a personal investment in the case and dropped all 16 of the original offenses against Smollett’s behavior, insulted the new charges and claimed that this would be done to influence their upcoming re-election that this announcement had “James Comey-like timing”.

“The Cook County Prosecutor has charged Jussie Smollett with multiple charges, and today the Special Prosecutor has done the same. What is questionable here is the James Comey-like date of this indictment, just 35 days before an election that is only interpreted as further politicization of the judicial system what voters in the Donald Trump era should consider offensive. “

Abel and Ola Osundairo, the brothers from Nigeria who supported Smollett in the alleged joke, made a statement through their lawyer Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez that they “will continue to work with the legal process”:

“The Osundairo brothers are aware of the new charges that the grand jury brought against Jussie Smollett today. As already mentioned, they are fully committed to ensuring that the public knows the truth about what is happening on January 29, 2019. The Osundairo brothers will continue to work with this process and thank the special prosecutor for their tireless work in ensuring the administration of justice. “

Kathy Fieweger, director of public affairs for the Chicago City Legal Department, also released a statement saying the city would “look forward to reviewing the charges.”

“We look forward to reviewing the indictment, and as we have said, the city stands by our original complaint to reimburse the cost of Mr. Smollett’s false statements.” We thank the Chicago Police Department detectives again for their hard work on the original investigation. “

The city of Chicago currently has a pending lawsuit against Jussie Smollett suing the actor for $ 136,105.15 for reimbursing the money spent investigating the allegedly wrong attack.

