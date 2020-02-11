advertisement

One accused was authorized by a jury to attempt to kill a young man and injure a woman during an argument in a house.

Mark MacIntosh was found not guilty of attempting to kill a 23-year-old man, who had suffered from a lung perforation and injuries to the head, neck, arms and chest.

The 42-year-old accused was also acquitted of intentionally injuring an 18-year-old woman, who injured her hand and thigh.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant attacked the couple during a domestic incident in a house on Flatholme Road, Netherhall, Leicester, on the morning of Saturday January 6, 2018.

But MacIntosh, without a fixed address, denied the charges against Leicester Crown Court, saying he had “no other choice” than to defend himself and scare him.

He said the woman’s injuries were accidental.

During the trial, the jury learned that the accused was living in the “overcrowded” house on Flatholme Road with his partner and relatives, where tensions were reportedly high between the occupants.

When testifying in his defense, MacIntosh told the jury that he suspected that his partner’s daughter’s boyfriend had a knife in his pocket as the heated discussion took place upstairs, to find out partner could borrow his daughter’s car.

MacIntosh became involved in the row and the boyfriend reportedly told the defendant not to speak to his girlfriend like that.

The accused agreed to arm himself with a kitchen knife before going upstairs – where he stated that the alleged victim was looking at him.

He said that when he looked for what was in the man’s pocket, he was punched in the face with a punch. “

The fight went wrong

The accused said in court: “I straightened up, I was dizzy and I saw a blur coming towards me like a vision.

“My first reflex was to wave his knife and that is what made me grab my head.

“I thought if he saw the knife, he would back off but he kept going.

“As I swung the knife, I felt a touch.

“I was fighting, we were standing, there were a few punches.

“I had the knife in my hand and I hit it, not really stabbing it; it went that way and that way while we were fighting.

“It lasted seven or eight seconds.

“My vision came back and I felt someone come between us, drag me and push me away.”

No intention to kill or seriously injure

He said he realized the man was bleeding and backed away, completely unaware that another girl of his partner had been accidentally injured while trying to break the altercation.

MacIntosh stated that he did not want to show his knife and frighten or detain the man, and had no intention of killing or seriously injuring him.

He admitted that the man never actually produced a knife, but said he suspected he was armed because the man kept his left hand in his hood pocket throughout the argument .

He said he acted to protect himself and also went upstairs with a knife – rather than leaving the house – because he feared for the safety of the man’s girlfriend, who was like a girl for him.

He said the man was injured because “we were constantly moving like a wrestling match” and “every time I got hit I thought I got stabbed”.

He then left in a panic and did not go to the police for 19 months.

Regret

Judge Nicholas Dean QC asked: “You did it while trying to defend yourself and (the 18 year old woman), did you think you had done something wrong?”

MacIntosh said, “Yes, because I shouldn’t have acted like this, I regret the way things happened.

“I did not know that I had injured him so badly. I felt guilty afterwards.

“It was like a wrestling match, I never tried to kill him.”

Justice Dean said, “There must have been a time when you realized it wasn’t your fault?”

MacIntosh said, “Obviously, it’s my fault that he has scars on his head; I regret it, but I had no choice.”

Justice Dean said, “When did you realize you had no choice?”

The accused replied: “When he overwhelmed me … when he made his first physical contact … if he hadn’t hit me …”

He said he later fled because “I didn’t know what to do and my head was everywhere”.

The alleged victim of the attempted murder told the jury that he never carried a knife and would never do so.

Restrictive order

After the jury of six men and six women found guilty on the two counts, Justice Nicholas Dean QC imposed an unlimited restraining order on the defendant, prohibiting him from contacting the complainant or two other people and forbidding him to go to the address. at Flatholme Road.

Counsel for the accused, Michael Garvey, said that MacIntosh did not object to the restraining order.

The judge told MacIntosh that a restraining order was punishable by up to five years in prison for violations.

.

