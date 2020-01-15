advertisement

A jury for a murder trial in Derby was sworn in.

Three city men are accused of killing 57-year-old Simon Jones.

John Williams, Kirk Guy and Jacob Ali have all previously pleaded not guilty to the murder of the former RAF man, Belper, who died after being stabbed near Chaddesden Park.

They also deny the conspiracy to commit theft.

Her son, daughter and son-in-law were all at Derby Crown Court to have the jury members sworn in.

Family photo of Simon Jones

(Image: Derbyshire Constabulary)

Opposite them, in courtroom four, were the family and friends of the three accused, all of whom are in detention.

Guy, 34, from Haydn Road, Derby; Williams, 24, of Waterford Drive, Chaddesden, and Ali, 20, of Ashworth Avenue, Derby, also in Chaddesden, were all elegantly dressed for jury oaths.

Jones, a grandfather of three, was found injured in a parking lot in Chaddesden just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.

He was taken to hospital but died later.

His family previously described him as “a true gentleman adored by all”.

Prosecutor Peter Joyce QC is scheduled to open the trial on Thursday.

It should last up to six weeks.

