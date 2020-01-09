advertisement

Jupiter has long been credited with protecting the inner solar system from annoying asteroids and other objects that may cause a problem for us here on Earth. That theory has been examined more and more in recent years, and some researchers now claim that the opposite is true, and that the mighty gas giant is actually throwing space rocks at the inner solar system rather than protecting us against it.

As Gizmodo reports, Kevin Grazier has done a lot of work in this area, studying the ways in which Jupiter handles rogue states in space and how those objects eventually fly to our neck of the forest.

Using computer models to simulate the solar system and to better understand the relationships between planets such as Jupiter, Saturn and Neptune, Grazier claims that the idea that Jupiter protects the earth and the inner solar system is completely untrue.

advertisement

The data support the idea that loose asteroids can be brought to the inner solar system thanks to the large outer planets, which eventually lead these objects to the path of Jupiter, allowing them to swing towards the sun.

What is particularly interesting about this is that in the earliest days of the Earth, icy bodies and other objects of the outer solar system on our planet slammed shut, much of the material brought about by what makes the Earth what it is today. Chunks of ice became liquid water, while other elements and minerals accumulated.

Of course we nowadays simply assume that such effects are avoided, and astronomers from all over the world are already working on early alarm systems and even thinking of ways to avert a possible attack.

Image source: NASA / JPL-Caltech

. [TagsToTranslate] asteroids

advertisement