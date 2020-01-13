advertisement

Filipino-Japanese Karateka Junna Tsukii won another medal just a month after winning gold at the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Tsukii took bronze on Sunday at the Female Kumite 50kg event at Karate 1-Series A, an Olympic qualifier, in Santiago, Chile.

The 28-year-old Tsukii secured the bronze medal after a 2-1 win against Shara Hubrich from Germany.

Tsukii missed a shot at gold after falling 5-7 on Venezuelan Yorgelis Salazar.

Serap Ozcelik from Turkey dominated the category after pushing Salazar 7-3 down in the final.

Tsukii is looking for a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics later this month when she shows off her skills in the Karate1 Premier League in Paris, France, January 24-26.

Tsukii is not only a gold medalist at SEA Games, but also a bronze medalist at Asian Games 2018.

