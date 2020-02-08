advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – June Mar Fajardo remains positive despite having a terrible leg injury that is likely to prevent him from playing for the upcoming PBA Philippine Cup 2020.

San Miguel’s gentle giant, who had undergone surgery because of his broken right tibia, called the injury a “small setback” and promised to rebound more.

“I already know what giving up feels like, but I want to see what happens if I don’t!” Wrote the 6-foot-10 center. “It’s just a small setback! God has a better plan, I’ll be right back.”

Fajardo has been a workhorse for most of his career and has been playing basketball almost continuously since 2012.

He has won a record five MVP trophies, led Beermen to eight titles, and represented the Philippines in all sorts of international competitions.

As a candidate for a possible sixth MVP plum, Fajardo averaged 18.7 points, 13 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in the 2019-2020 season.

“I have to thank so many people, but I can’t name all of them,” wrote Fajardo. “I include you in my prayers! I appreciate all your support, love and prayers!”

