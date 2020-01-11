advertisement

June Ambrose is responsible for some of the most monumental hip-hop moments. From the patent leather costume of Missy Elliott, vinyl in the video “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)”, to all the looks of the classic Hype Williams film “Belly”, to the dapper costumes of Jay Z of the On The Run tour, June added a touch of fashion as only she could.

Beyond her diverse resume, June still manages to steal the show when she goes out. Known for her oversized hats and original glasses, her style is comfortable, eclectic and full of life. Like most stylists, June gives us the details of the clothes she wears on the red carpet. More recently, the style diva took her to another level by showing us how to dress like her via her Instagram posts.

Now if you follow June Ambrose, you know she has a personality like no other. Honestly, that’s what makes these videos fun to watch. Her articles dope Look of the Day give us a glimpse of how June superimposes her pieces, accessorizes her outfits and combs her hair under these huge hats. The end result is a fly set that looks completely effortless and chic.

If you share the aesthetic of June’s style, you’ll appreciate the way she throws unconventional pieces to make them look like a coherent statement. If you’re more of a classic girl, these videos will give you ideas on how to spruce up your look with key elements.

Either way, June’s style videos are entertaining to say the least. If you pay close attention to it, you will be dressing from time to time. I’m too sure I can remove her look, but I’ll definitely log in to see how her sleek brain works.

