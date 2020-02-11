advertisement

Basketball without the jump shot seems unimaginable these days. The three-pointer in particular has become an important part of the game at all levels. Large and small players developed greater outdoor shooting skills.

Analysis has also found that a three-point shot that has been converted with a certain accuracy has a higher value than attempts closer to the basket. Outdoor shooting has become even more important as less experienced tall men populate basketball.

A new sports documentary is supposed to tell the story of the man who is considered a pioneer in outdoor shooting. Jump Shot follows the career of Kenny Sailors, who popularized continuing shooting with a game that was not the punctured shot (often two-handed) that most players used. Sailors and his jump shot led the University of Wyoming to the NCAA men’s final in 1943.

Jump Shot will be shown in cinemas for one night on April 2nd. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.jumpshotmovie.com/ or through the Atom Tickets website and app.

Perhaps it should come as no surprise that Jump Shot is produced by Steph Curry and his company Unanimous Media as an executive producer. Curry was probably the face of a more open NBA in which crimes are mainly committed around the three-point shot, led by snipers who can convert them with an accuracy of more than 40 percent.

As seen in the trailer, the film features interviews with multiple players who have become stars due to their outsider abilities, including Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant, Nancy Lieberman, and many others, as well as players who become broadcasters such as Clark Kellogg and Tim Became legler.

Sailors played professional basketball for five seasons in cities like Cleveland, Providence, Baltimore, and Denver, but leagues like the Basketball Association of America and the NBA were just starting out and struggling to assert themselves. His career also had a late start due to service in World War II. (It should be noted that basketball historian John Miller Cooper largely recognized as the inventor of the jump shot, although Sailors’ success made the game more popular with players, fans, and the media.)

Jump Shot premiered in 2019 at the South by Southwest Festival in the south. Soraya Nadia McDonald was reviewing it for The Undefeated at the time. The film, directed by Jacob Hamilton (who originally developed Jump Shot as a short film before expanding into a feature-length documentary), has won several screenings, including the Grand Jury Prize at the deadCENTER Film Festival in Oklahoma City.

Sailors died in 2016 at the age of 95. However, if you want to learn more about him, his jump shot development, and his basketball career in anticipation of the documentary, his story has been featured in several branches, including:

The one-time show on April 2 will also include exclusive content from Curry and Hamilton, in addition to other special guests that will be seen after the film.

