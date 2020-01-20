advertisement

A decades-long dispute over the development of a proposed ski resort in the mountains west of Invermere is over.

The Ktunaxa Nation Council has announced that the area around the Jumbo Valley – known as Qatmmuk – will be protected under a conservation framework led and governed by indigenous Peoples.

Glacier Resorts Ltd has been trying to develop a year-round ski resort in the Jumbo Valley for the past 30 years, but has faced considerable opposition from local conservation groups and First Nations, including a number of legal challenges that went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada.

However, development rights in the Jumbo Valley have been completely and permanently extinguished due to a partnership between Ktunaxa, provincial and federal governments, and conservation groups, according to a press release.

With just over $ 21 million in public and private funds, all the holdings and interests held by Glacier Resorts Ltd were acquired following a pair of agreements between the provincial government, Glacier Resorts Ltd and Nature Conservancy of Canada.

Kathryn Teneese, chairman of the Ktunaxa Nation Council, characterized the announcement as the beginning of a new chapter.

“We are turning the page and now we are bringing an opportunity, not just for Ktunaxa, but, I think, our neighbors and other like-minded people to have an opportunity to work with us, to create a legacy that will be available to everyone’s future generations, “Teneese said, in an interview.

“… it’s a way to get something positive out of our battle for decades and I just think there are so many things that can come out of it in a different way of being and another way of seeing our country as human beings on this planet. “

Ktunaxa is working to establish an Indigenous and Conserved Protected Area (IPCA), which is overseen by Indigenous governments and focuses on indigenous land relations, preserving both cultural values ​​and biological diversity.

The creation of the IPCA is expected to take years of cooperation between Ktunaxa, federal and provincial governments, and other parties. It will cover 70,000 acres north of the Purcell Desert Conservation and include the Jumbo Valley and parts of the watersheds.

Teneese noted that the province recently adopted a bill to align legislation with the principles outlined in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), which was adopted by the global body in 2007.

“Here’s a way, in a small part, to bring some of that to life and that we, from this area, would be the leaders in that regard,” Teneese said.

While the area around Qat’muk is not valued for biodiversity, it also carries considerable spiritual significance for Ktunaxa, as it is considered the home of the Spirit of the Grizzly Bear.

Advancing, setting boundaries and setting management objectives for a protected and conserved area will be the immediate goal, which will be developed through consultation with Ktunaxa, provincial government, local communities and stakeholders.

This process is expected to start well by the end of this year.

Public access to Qat’muk and the surrounding area will remain the status quo moving forward.

Nancy Newhouse, B.C. The Regional Vice President for Nature Conservation of Canada, celebrated the announcement.

“This marks an important step towards preserving Qat’muk in eternity, which will help maintain the essential habitat links of wildlife, while also ensuring a vibrant, cultural relationship with the land,” Newhouse said . “We are honored to support Ktunaxa in achieving their vision of an indigenous protected and preserved area in the Central Purcell Mountains, and welcome the opportunity to jointly learn the principles of Ktunaxa administration and natural law.”

Details of the opportunity to establish an IPCA first surfaced last August, when then-Environment Minister Catherine McKenna announced a $ 16m federal contribution to protect the Qat’muk and Jumbo area.

Representatives from the provincial and federal government praised the partnerships that led to the creation of the IPCA.

“It took foresight and guidance from local First Nations people and other communities to get to the point where we can now work towards preserving critical habitat for endangered species over this vast area, namely Bear Grizzly, Caribou Mountain and Pine Whitebark, ”said Jonathan Wilkinson, Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change in Canada.

Michelle Mungall, MLA for neighboring Nelson-Creston Travel, hailed the creation of the IPCA as the right thing to do.

“Today reflects the strength, perseverance and courage of the people of Kootenay, especially the Ktunaxa Nation. Being able to say that Jumbo, Qat’muk, is going to stay wild, is coming a long way, “said Mungall, B.C. Minister of Energy, Mining and Petroleum Resources.

“That we are working towards an indigenous protected and conserved area is reconciliation in action and the right thing to do. Keep Jumbo Wild is no longer a bumper sticker praying for the center of our region.

“It’s a reality.”

An additional $ 5 million fund is also being used for the IPCA, coming from the Wyss Foundation, Wilburforce Foundation, Patagonia, Columbia Basin Trust and Donner Canadian Foundation.

“Together with the Wyss Foundation, the Wilburforce Foundation, Patagonia and the Donner Canadian Foundation, we are honored to support Ktunaxa Nation in their decades-long efforts to protect and guide Qat’muk and its cultural and ecological treasures for generations. up and coming, ”said Johnny Strilaeff, CEO of Columbia Basin Trust, speaking on behalf of the non-governmental donor group.

Conservation of the Qat’m area has not been a contentious issue since the 1990s, due to concerns about the impacts of landscape and wildlife habitat and the spiritual implications on land development.

The Ktunaxa issued the Qat’m Declaration ten years ago, affirming the religious significance of the area and establishing a series of principles of administration.

When the province adopted a master development plan for the proposed ski resort in 2012, Ktunaxa challenged it in court, arguing that the provincial government had not provided adequate consultation and that the project would violate religious freedoms.

This case was referred to the superior and appeals court before it landed in the Supreme Court of Canada, with most of the majority opinions against Ktunaxa and the conclusion that the government’s approval of the development was reasonable and did not violate religious freedoms.

Glacier Resorts Ltd also filed a judicial review after a provincial government minister stated that the project did not start substantially until an October 2014 deadline. BC The Court of Appeal last summer.

The court of appeals ruling upheld the provincial government’s determination that the project did not start essentially allowing an Environmental Assessment Certificate – a permit needed for the resort’s development – to expire.

While the province misled the essential designation of the startup, Glacier Resorts Ltd argued that the minister should have considered not only the physical construction but also the administrative work.

As of October 2014, on-site construction included the concrete floor slab of a day lodge, a concrete floor slab of a service building, the foundation for the anchorages of various chair and bridge structures, and the street work needed to complete it. access the site.

However, aspects of the project were taken into consideration in disregarding the conditions set out in the Environmental Assessment Certificate.

An official proposal to pursue the development of a ski resort was introduced in 1991. An environmental assessment process began four years later and lasted nearly a decade, when an Environmental Assessment Certificate was awarded in 2004. The certificate was extended for a term another five-year plan in 2009 as the proponent drafted a master development plan.

Glacier Resorts Ltd envisioned a development with a ski base spanning 105 acres and capable ski terrain spanning 5,000 acres with up to 3,400 feet

