advertisement

Maj Juma Seiko spoke to delegates from the Sebei-Elgon Cooperative Union in the recent past (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – Police arrested Lt. Col. Juma Seiko for shooting and injuring three people following a disagreement after a car accident.

The incident, which occurred around 1 p.m. on Sunday February 9, 2020, occurred after Lieutenant-Colonel Seiko scratched two cars on the road to Mambure. When the drivers got out of the vehicles to check the situation, they would have engaged in an exchange of words with Seiko.

advertisement

At that time, he allegedly took his weapon and shot them, seriously injuring them. They were immediately taken to Mulago hospital while Seiko reported to the police after the incident.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire identified the victims as Ali Juuko, a 45-year-old resident of Komamboga-Mpererwe, Kasirye Zimula, a 35-year-old resident of Kazo-Angola and Joseph Lule, a 25 year old male resident of Mpererwe.

“Lt. Col. Juma Seiko is being held at the Kawempe police station, accused of attempted murder of three people. Investigations into this matter are still ongoing, ”said Owoyesigire.

In September of last year, a former Seiko bodyguard was sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder.

High Court criminal division judge Flavia Anglin Senoga found Alex Cherotich guilty of the murder of Lameck Ogwang and Fred Sembatya, both boda boda riders, on December 3, 2016, at Seiko’s residence in Nakasero.

comments

advertisement