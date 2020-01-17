advertisement

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Julia Louis-Dreyfus, of “Veep” and “Seinfeld” fame, has made a general agreement with Apple TV Plus to develop new projects exclusively for the platform as executive producer and star.

“I’m excited about this new partnership with my friends at Apple,” Louis-Dreyfus said. “Also, many thanks and kudos to my representatives for structuring the deal so that I could get paid on AirPods.”

Apple’s deal will be actor-producer’s first with a streaming service. Louis-Dreyfus, also known for her roles in “Saturday Night Live” and “The New Adventures of Old Christina,” last year closed a seven-season season as the star of the acclaimed HBO comedy “Veep.”

The general deal adds star to the Apple TV Plus roster that currently includes Alfonso Cuaron, Kerry Ehrin, Jon M. Chu, Justin Lin, Jason Katims and Lee Eisenberg. Eisenberg’s multi-year deal was announced earlier in the week; co-creator “Little America” ​​launched a new banner, Piece of Work Entertainment, as part of the deal. The streaming service, which started in November, also deals with A24 studios and Imagine Documentaries. In other recent Apple TV Plus news, the shooter has chosen the rights to the Spike Jonze documentary produced “Beastie Boys Story.”

Louis-Dreyfus is accelerated by CAA and ID. The winner of the Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice Award has also received the Mark Twain Award for American Humor. Her upcoming work includes “Descending” with Will Ferrell; she serves as a producer on the Fox Searchlight comedy directed by Jim Rash and Nat Faxon.

