Julia Louis-Dreyfus wished she was back in “Veep” and Selina Meyer mode after watching President Donald Trump incorrectly tweet after the Super Bowl LIV the Kansas City Chiefs played in Kansas.

Trump launched the Twitter flub shortly after the game and congratulated the chiefs on representing the “Great State of Kansas” even though they actually play in Missouri. And his mistake was online for 12 minutes before it was fixed and corrected. This got Louis-Dreyfus’ creative juices going.

“Yes, he really understands this country. Wow, I thought it was absolutely incredible, ”she said to Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday. “If I was doing Veep right now, it would be really fun to script the 12 minutes between tweeting and deleting the tweet. What an idiot! It’s so humiliating.”

At best, “Veep” was about alleviating the catastrophe and incompetence of Vice President Selina Meyer and her staff. The show never explicitly announced Meyer’s political party, so it managed to mock idiocy from both sides of the aisle, only as part of the hectic and often mundane way in which DC guys try to face up after a mistake rescue.

The only problem is that Louis-Dreyfus says Trump did her show for her, and in a way, she missed the long-standing HBO comedy that recently ended.

“It does and doesn’t do it. I think it does a better job on our show, except to say that it is not remotely funny,” said Louis-Dreyfus. “It makes me miss it. It was great fun. It was just hard to keep up with this crap. “

Louis-Dreyfus was also seen in “Ellen” to talk about overcoming her cancer diagnosis and to discuss her new film “Downhill”, which had just premiered in Sundance with co-star Will Ferrell. Check out the video clip above.

