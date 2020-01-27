advertisement

If you have the hubris of re-making a good film, you should be ready to bring exciting new ideas or new approaches to the material. The appropriately titled “Downhill” doesn’t do either.

Nat Faxon and Jim Rash are great actors (I’ve been a fan since they are groundlings), talented screenwriters (“The Descendants”) and directors (“The Way Way Back”), but their pedestrian remake of the funny comedy from 2014 “Higher” Violence “appears to be a major misconception.

advertisement

Had they done the same thing, but in English, it would be inconspicuous but forgivable. Instead, they (along with co-author Jesse Armstrong, “Succession”) have actively put the Swedish reluctance of Ruben-stlund’s original to the test by setting out and underlining each type of characterization and motivation in a way that suggests that they don’t trust the intelligence of the audience.

Watch video: Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell have an uncomfortable ski vacation in a “downhill” trailer

Americans Pete (Will Ferrell) and Billie (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and their children go on a skiing holiday in the Alps when one of the resort’s avalanches appears to be out of control and their deck is covered in blinding amounts of snow. Billie stays with the scared kids, while Pete’s instinct is to grab his phone and run. As a result, Pete tries to pretend that nothing has happened – even if he suddenly overwhelms the safety of his children – while Billie waits for him to recognize how he reacts in an apparently life-threatening situation.

Pete’s initial unwillingness to cope with his actions and Billie’s growing frustration with him (in addition to the way the incident highlights other problems in her marriage) lead to uncomfortable strange arguments, especially one that is recognizable to everyone who was ever annoyed parent or unruly child.

Also read: Disney kills Fox, Rebrands labels 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures

Despite its shortcomings, “Downhill” does a lot right, from casting its leads – Louis-Dreyfus is the queen of irritations and Ferrell is equal to her when it comes to beta men – to the sheen and size of the luxurious alpine surroundings. (Admittedly, “Force Majeure” also had a great sense of place, so that this new film is at best only equal to that of its predecessor.)

If you want to illustrate the difference between European art house filmmaking and Hollywood studio product (“Downhill” is the first film to bear the Fox-less logo “Searchlight Pictures”), you could refer to the many times that “Downhill “Comes out says what” force majeure “only has to mean. The new film is an iconic shot of the family brushing their teeth in the large bathroom mirror. In Downhill, however, we know that Billie is angry with Pete for crossing and using the other sink that faces the other side of the sink mirror.

Also read: Julia Louis-Dreyfus signs overall contract with Apple

This is just one example of the film, in which we cannot rely on the fact that we perceive clues, looks and uncomfortable silence. The explosions between Pete and Billie are tense and funny, yes – and co-stars Miranda Otto, Zach Woods and Zoë Chao make their own moments shine – but Rash and Faxon don’t have the confidence to keep the audience hooked by delaying the couple’s inevitable confrontations. There is also a third act resolution that goes overboard with how everyone feels and how they will proceed from here.

“Downhill” is a film for people who don’t bother to jump what Bong Joon Ho recently called the “1-inch hurdle” of subtitles in an easily accessible film. (Force Majeure is currently available for rental and streaming from Hulu and Kanopy subscribers on Amazon.) Anyone who sees this new film without having seen the original is sure to play the leading role, but they will it gets the frozen, watered down version of the story.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AY5SrKf_2ic (/ embed)

“Veep” stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Timothy Simon’s portraits (exclusive photos)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Timothy Simons, “Veep” Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap

Timothy Simons, “Veep” Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Timothy Simons, “Veep” Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Timothy Simons, “Veep” Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap, photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Timothy Simons, “Veep” Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap

Timothy Simons, “Veep” Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap

Previous slide

Next slide

EmmyWrap Magazine: The HBO stars visit TheWrap for an interview and a photo shoot

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Timothy Simons, “Veep”

Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap

advertisement