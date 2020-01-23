advertisement

Chicago-based rapper Juice WRLD died from an accidental overdose, the medical examiner’s office in Cook County said on Tuesday.

Juice WRLD, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, “died from the toxicity effects of oxycodone and codeine. The way of death is an accident, ”the ME office said in a statement on Twitter.

Juice WRLD, known as one of the best new rappers in the burgeoning SoundCloud rap genre, was just 21 when he died on December 8th. The rapper was reported to have a seizure after his private plan landed at Chicago’s Midway International Airport. Witnesses said at the time that he was taking prescription pills to hide after the police searched the plane with drug-sniffing dogs. TMZ reported that the police found codeine cough syrup and confiscated 70 pounds of marijuana.

His EPs 2017, “Nothings Different” and “JUICEWrld 9 9 9”, caught the attention of the entire music business, which he signed with Interscope Records. His debut album “Goodbye and Good Riddance” with “Lucid Dreams” was released a year later. The single was very popular and ended up at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album reached number 7 on the Billboard Top 200 album charts.

In addition, “All Girls Are the Same”, the first single from the same album, also reached number 41 on the Billboard Hot 100.

