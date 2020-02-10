advertisement

Judo champion Teddy Riner is finally defeated and has ended his 10-year winning streak.

The 30-year-old Frenchman has had an incredible 154 straight wins since September 2010, but his run ended yesterday, February 9, when he faced Japanese Kokoro Kageura.

The couple competed in Grand Slam Paris, an international judo competition and part of the Grand Prix series of the International Judo Federation, where they competed in the 100 kg category.

Check out the winning move here:

Riner defeated Kageura at their first meeting in Montreal last year, but this time the Japanese judoka was determined to defeat their opponent. Kageura won by opposing the French fighter in the third round of the Grand Slam using a hand throwing technique known as “uchi-mata-sukashi”.

The train took 40 seconds to reach the “golden score”. This happens when the competition time is up and none of the opponents has scored or when the score is undecided.

Kageura’s victory was a shock to the crowd that could cry out when Riner went under.

During his career, Riner was a two-time Olympic champion and ten-time world champion. Although his winning streak is officially over, Riner is expected to defend his Olympic title at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The judoka spoke of his loss after the fight and admitted that he would now prefer to end his series than at the Olympics.

If this happens at the games, I’m angry. Better that happens now than it did then.

Before yesterday’s competition, Riner was on the right track to challenge Judoka Yasuhiro Yamashita’s record of 203 wins in a row.

Riner continued to admit that the loss took some weight off his shoulders and said:

I will tell you something else. In a way it is a relief. It was really hard to count the wins when I hit Yamashita’s record.

Although his series is over, the 30-year-old is still one of the greats of the sports world.

Riner spoke to CNN about his love of judo in 2017, saying:

I’ve tried lots of sports, judo, soccer, basketball, tennis, and swimming. But I love judo because of the spirit of the sport, I love to fight.

In this sport you are looking for the ippon (winning throw) and I like it because it is difficult, it is not an easy sport.

You are looking for a nice technique, for a nice Ippon.

For Kageura, defeating a ten-time world champion is an incredible feat. It’s nice to see that Riner took the loss well!

