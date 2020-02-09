advertisement

Judith Butler occupies a special place in contemporary Western culture. Like very few men and perhaps no other woman, Butler is an international celebrity academic. This means that many more people know his name than have read his work – and most of them have an opinion about Butler and his ideas. You could argue that Butler’s influence is immense because some of his key phrases have become staples; take, for example, “gender performativity”. However, in their journey to the mainstream, these ideas have been simplified and transformed, often beyond recognition.

Butler, who is sixty-three, is best known for his work on gender theory, in particular his book “Gender Trouble”, published thirty years ago. Butler has written extensively on other issues of culture, politics and psyche, such as hate speech (“https://www.amazon.com/Excitable-Speech-Performative-Judith-Butler/dp/0415915880”, 1997), fundamental self-unknowability (“Giving an Account of Oneself”, 2005), and Jewish ethics and Palestine (“Parting Ways: Jewishness and the Critique of Sionism”, 2012). Butler is Maxine Elliot’s Professor of Comparative Literature at the University of California at Berkeley, where she has taught since 1993. She lives in the Bay Area with her partner, political theorist Wendy Brown.

This month, Verso publishes Butler’s latest book, “The Force of Nonviolence”. It’s a thin volume that makes an inordinate argument: that our time, or perhaps all time, calls for imagining an entirely new way for humans to live together in the world – a world of what Butler calls “l ‘radical equality’. Butler sat down for a conversation with me during a recent visit to New York. The interview has been edited and condensed.

In this new book, you offer not only an argument for nonviolence as a tactic, but as an entirely different way of thinking about who we are.

We are used to thinking strategically and instrumentally about the issues of violence and non-violence. I think there is a difference between acting as an individual or in a group, deciding: “Non-violence is the best way to achieve our goal” and seeking to create a non-violent world – or a less violent, which is probably more practical.

I am not a completely crazy idealist who would say, “There is no situation in which I would commit an act of violence.” I am trying to shift the question to “What kind of world are we trying to build together? “Some of my friends on the left believe that violent tactics are the way to make the world they want. They think that the violence disappears when the desired results are achieved. But they have just launched more violence in the world.

You start with a critique of individualism “as the basis of ethics and politics”. Why is this the starting point?

In my experience, the most powerful argument against violence is based on the idea that when I do violence to another human being, I also do violence to myself, because my life is linked to this other life. Most people who are trained in the liberal individualist tradition really understand themselves as limited creatures who are radically separate from other lives. There are relational perspectives that would question this starting point, as well as ecological perspectives.

And you point out that in the liberal individualist way of thinking, the individual is always an adult man at his peak, who, just as we meet him, has no need or dependence that would bind him to others.

This model of the individual is somewhat comical, but also deadly. The goal is to overcome the formative and dependent stages of life to emerge, separate and individualize – and then you become that autonomous individual. It’s a translation from German. They say selbstständig, which implies that you stand on your own. But who really stands alone? We are all, if we stick to it, supported by a number of things. Even coming to see you today, the sidewalk allowed me to move, as did my shoes, my orthotics and the long hours spent by my physiotherapist. His work is, so to speak, in my walk. I couldn’t have gotten here without these wonderful technologies and supportive relationships.

It is difficult enough to recognize addiction as a condition of who we are. But the most important task is to affirm social and ecological interdependence, which is also regularly overlooked. If we were to rethink ourselves as social creatures that are fundamentally dependent on each other – and there is no shame, no humiliation, no “feminization” in this – I think we would treat ourselves differently, because our very conception of self would not be defined by the personal interest of each.

You have already written about the concept of grievance, and this is an important idea in this book. Can you talk about it?

Do you know when I think it started for me? Here in the United States, during the AIDS crisis, when it became clear that many people were losing their lovers and were not receiving adequate recognition for this loss. In many cases, people went home to their families and tried to explain their loss, or could not go home to their families or to their workplace and try to explain their loss. The loss was not recognized and it was not marked, which means that it was treated as if it were not a loss. Of course, this stems from the fact that the love they experienced was also treated as if it were not love. This places you in what Freud called melancholy. In contemporary terms, it is a version of depression, even if it admits manic forms – but not just individual depression but shared melancholy.

It made me furious, as it is now, that some lives were considered more worthy of public mourning than others, depending on the status and recognition of these people and their relationships. And it came back to me in a different way the day after September 11, when it was very clear that some lives could be highly commemorated in the newspapers and others not. Those who were openly mourned tended to lead a life whose value was measured by whether they had property, an education, whether they were married and had a dog and children. The traditional heterosexual framework has become the condition for the possibility of public mourning.

You’re referring to the Times’ twenty-five hundred obituaries, right?

Yes. It was quite amazing to see that undocumented migrants weren’t really cried openly and publicly through these obituaries, and many gay and lesbian people were cried in an obscure way or not at all. They have fallen into the trash of the unthinkable or the unattainable.

We can also see this in broader public policies. There are those for whom health insurance is so valuable that it is publicly assumed that it can never be purchased, and others who remain without coverage, who cannot pay the premiums that would increase their chances of living – their lives are of no consequence to those who oppose health care for all. Some lives are considered more painful. We have to go beyond the idea of ​​calculating the value of life, to come up with a different and more radical idea of ​​social equality.

