Chief Justice Bart Katurebe’s retirement is a stone’s throw away (PHOTO).

KAMPALA – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced the position of chief justice as current office holder Bart Katureebe is nearing retirement.

Justice Katureebe is expected to retire this year as he marks the age of 70 after five years of service. In an ad seen through this website, JSC says applicants have until January 31 to submit their papers for the job.

“Applicants from suitable and eligible Ugandan citizens are invited to fill the following vacant position available during the 2020/2021 fiscal year, through the courts, as indicated below. Applications on the public service form 3 (revised in 2008) must be submitted online to the Judicial Commission (JSC), in a single document to: applications2020@jsc.go.ug with hard copy given to the Office of the President and Secretary Judicial Service Commission (JSC), LOTIS TOWERS, 6TH – 8TH FLOOR P.0 Box 7679, Kampala, which must be received no later than 5:00 pm on January 31, 2020. Applications must bear the title of the position requested as well as the reference number specified in relation to the vacant position, “partially indicates the advertisement.

“Applicants must attach to the duly completed form, a curriculum vitae (CV) containing the names and contacts of three (3) characters and three (3) professional referees, a recent passport-size photo, certified copies of the certificates and university transcripts and a copy of the national identity card. Applicants already in government office must attach a copy of their last certificate of recognition of the IGG declaration of income, assets and liabilities. In addition, applicants are required to submit a self-assessment of skills, the details of which are available at www.jsc.go.ug, ”adds the announcement.

According to the JSC, applicants must be Ugandans with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from a recognized University 1 institution and a graduate degree in legal practice from the Law Development Center or from any other recognized institution in the East African region. Any advanced / postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.

“Applicants must have served as a judge of the Supreme Court of Uganda or of a court with similar jurisdiction for at least twenty years before a court with unlimited jurisdiction in civil and criminal matters (Article 143 (1) (a) of the Constitution ”, Adds the announcement.

“Any period during which a person has exercised the function of public officer pending. for which the qualification of lawyer is required, is taken into account in the calculation of the period of practice required under clause (1) of section 143, even if that person does not have a certificate of exercise (Article 143, paragraph 2, of the Constitution, “says the announcement.

“Candidates for this position must attach at least four (4) judgments (criminal and civil) that they have written or any legal or written publication. The incumbent will be responsible for the following tasks: I. Being the head of the judiciary and being responsible for the administration and supervision of all courts in Uganda. ii. Presiding over the sessions of the Supreme Court in the exercise of its functions. To make the orders and instructions necessary for the proper and efficient administration of justice to the courts, ”added the announcement.

