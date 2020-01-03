advertisement

WASHINGTON – U.S. appeals court judges on Friday appeared skeptical of broad legal arguments from President Donald Trump’s administration seeking to block a former White House lawyer from testifying for Congress as part of an effort to impeachment against Trump, but he also seemed cautious about getting into raging scuffle politics.

Judge Thomas Griffith asked tough questions to the Justice Department’s lawyer who argued on behalf of the administration and the lawyer for the Democratic-led House of Representatives Committee on Justice that abolished former White House Counsel Don McGahn, and could be the key vote in deciding the issue.

The case was heard by a three-judge panel of the US District Court for the District of Columbia Circuit. Griffith questioned whether the court should decide the case at all, in part because McGahn’s testimony is not essential to the two articles of impeachment against Trump approved by the House on December 18.

Griffith, a Republican nominee, and Judge Judith Judge Rogers, a Democrat, questioned the administration’s arguments that the panel lacks the legal standing to execute its cases and that senior presidential advisers are “absolutely immune” from having to testified in Congress on official acts.

The other judge, Republican nominee Karen Henderson, said little.

The committee filed a lawsuit in August seeking to implement its April promise to McGahn to testify to Trump’s efforts to thwart the investigation of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller that documented Russian interference in the 2016 election and numerous contacts between the Trump and Moscow campaign.

The arguments came in the administration’s appeal to U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s November 25 ruling that McGahn must comply with the summons.

A second panel of three judges, with Griffith and Rogers joined by Trump nominee Neomi Rao, also appeared conflicted after hearing arguments in a separate litigation by the same committee seeking access to grand jury evidence from the investigation. of Mueller.

Griffith asked if there has ever been a “broad opposition” to congressional demands in U.S. history as the Trump administration has exposed. The administration directed current and former officials not to comply with congressional leaflets on testimonies and documents. McGahn, who left his post in October 2018, opposed the court summons but has said he will testify if ordered by a court.

Griffith also noted that the Supreme Court has previously said that legislatures may have legal standing in such cases.

The committee’s litigation came a month before the House began its impeachment investigation against the Republican president, focusing on his demand that Ukraine investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden and his son.

Griffith noted that McGahn was “long gone” by the White House when Ukraine’s controversy unfolded and the judge appeared skeptical of some of the claims by House lawyer Megan Barbero.

“I wonder if we should be involved in this dispute,” Griffith said.

QU GREAT QUESTIONS

Congress has other means to boost executive branch co-operation such as refusing to fund the government, Griffith said.

“The question is whether the Constitution allows you to drag the courts … into this dispute, which has historically been fought – fought – among the political branches. For me that is the difficult question,” Griffith added.

Rogers added that if the House cannot enforce the leaflets, “its critical power in controlling the abuse of presidential power” will be stimulated. Rogers appeared to reject the administration’s suggestion that the courts have no role in enforcing such cases, saying that the Supreme Court has recognized such a role in some cases.

“That’s what I think we’re fighting here for,” Rogers added.

The House passed two articles of impeachment – official indictments – accusing Trump of abusing power and obstructing Congress, setting a trial in the Republican-led Senate to determine whether to remove him from office. Trump has denied wrongdoing.

House lawyers have said McGahn’s testimony remains essential to impeachment proceedings and could influence the Senate’s trial strategy. The Chamber has not ruled out McGahn’s testimony or Mueller’s grand jury material causing additional articles of impeachment.

McGahn told Mueller’s team that Trump repeatedly instructed him to remove the special counsel, and then told him to deny that he was so instructed when word of the action came up in news reports. McGahn did not follow any instructions.

The second case involves the administration’s appeal of the judge’s October ruling of the judge that Mueller’s grand jury information was to be given to lawmakers. The Department of Justice argued that by law the material should be kept confidential.

Chamber lawyer Douglas Letter emphasized the importance of courts ruling such disputes, saying she avoids further conflict between branches of government. In the absence of judicial action, he raised the hypothesis of a “gun battle” between House gun sergeant and Attorney General William Barr’s security details if the Justice Department declined to provide the material.

Based on the questions put by the judges, the court may consider sending this case to a lower court for further analysis specifying the exact material required by lawmakers and their reasons for wanting it.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

