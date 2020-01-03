advertisement

WASHINGTON – U.S. appeals court judges rallied Friday with broad legal arguments from President Donald Trump’s administration seeking to block former White House Counselor Don McGahn from testifying on a congressional committee as part of an effort to whitewash against Trump.

Republican-appointed Judge Thomas Griffith asked tough questions to the Justice Department’s lawyer who presented the administration’s arguments and the lawyer for the Democratic-led House of Representatives’ Justice Committee, and could be the primary vote in deciding the case.

The case was being heard by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. At one point, Griffith questioned whether the court should decide the case at all, in part because McGahn’s testimony is not essential to the two articles of impeachment against Trump already approved by the House.

In the initial exchanges, Griffith and Judge Judith Judith Rogers, the Democratic nominee, questioned the administration’s arguments that the panel has no legal standing to execute its cases and that there is extensive presidential immunity that applies to seeking testimony from nearby counselors.

The other judge, Republican nominee Karen Henderson, said little. The arguments were continuing.

The arguments came in the administration’s appeal for a November 25 ruling by U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson that McGahn had to comply with the commission’s demands in April.

The committee filed suit seeking to implement its request for McGahn to testify about Trump’s efforts to thwart the investigation of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller documenting Russian interference in the 2016 election and multiple contacts between the Trump campaign and Moscow .

Griffith asked if there has ever been a “broad opposition” to congressional demands in U.S. history as exposed by the Trump administration. Griffith noted that the Supreme Court has previously said that legislatures may have legal standing in such cases.

But Griffith also questioned appeared skeptical of some of the allegations made by Chamber Attorney Megan Barbero.

“I wonder if we should be involved in this dispute,” Griffith added.

Rogers said that if the House cannot enforce leaflets, its constitutional role will be “stimulated”.

The administration has directed current and former officials not to comply with congressional orders on evidence and documents. McGahn, who left his post in October 2018, opposed the court summons but has said he would agree if ordered by a court.

The committee’s lawsuit was filed in August, a month before the House launched its impeachment investigation against the Republican president, focusing on his request that Ukraine investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden and his son.

The House on December 18 passed two articles of impeachment – official charges – accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

In a lawsuit, House lawyers said McGahn’s testimony was still essential to impeachment proceedings and could influence the House’s strategy for the expected Republican-led Senate trial to determine whether Trump will be removed from office. The Chamber also has not ruled out McGahn’s testimony by providing an additional article of impeachment.

Griffith noted that McGahn was “long gone” by the White House at the time of Ukraine’s controversy.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and accused Democrats of trying to annul the results of the 2016 election that brought him to power.

The Trump administration has argued that senior presidential advisers are “absolutely immune” from having to testify before Congress about official actions. The lower court judge rejected that argument, stating that “no one is above the law”.

A Mueller report, released by the Department of Justice in regulated form in April, portrayed McGahn as one of the few figures in Trump’s orbit to challenge him when he tried to have a special counsel, who was appointed by the Department of Justice. Justice in May 2017, removed.

According to the Mueller report, McGahn told the Mueller team that Trump repeatedly instructed him to remove the special counsel, and then asked him to deny that he was so instructed when word of the action came up in news reports. McGahn did not follow any instructions.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is pressuring the Senate to hear testimony during the impeachment trial from current and former Trump aides who refused to cooperate with the House inquiry.

The appeals court will also hear arguments Friday in a separate lawsuit by the House Judiciary Committee seeking access to grand jury evidence from Mueller’s investigation. A judge ruled in October that information should be given to Congress, rejecting the Justice Department’s arguments that it should be kept confidential by law.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

