Justice Duncan Gaswaga (L) hands over to Justice Henrietta Wolayo (PHOTO / PML Daily).

KAMPALA – The outgoing head of the executions and bailiffs division, judge Duncan Gaswaga, officially handed over the reins of the division to judge Henrietta Wolayo on Tuesday.

In his transfer of powers report, Justice Gaswaga highlighted some of the Division’s accomplishments since taking office a year and a half ago. These included; secure the spacious offices, organize the archives and the registry and create the court users’ committee.

Others have included the creation of partnerships with development partners such as SUGAR-TAF, JLOS, LASPNET, IJM; elimination exercise which saw 947 cases resolved in 2019, launched monthly meetings of judicial officers, training; and supervision of their offices and warehouses and purchase of furniture, installation of video surveillance cameras, biometric system, court registration and other equipment, among others.

He added that funds had been obtained to hire and train bailiffs and to organize the first open day of the Division.

He thanked the bailiffs and the staff of the Division for the assistance which was brought to him and wished his successor a good stay.

Lady Justice Wolayo is committed to continuing the good work of her predecessor. “I intend to build on these reforms,” ​​she said, adding that “the disappearance of files will not happen under my watch.”

The ceremony was attended by Lady Justice Patricia Basaza, Deputy Division Head; H / W Deo Ninzeyimana, Deputy Registrar; H / W Dorothy Lwanga, Deputy Registrar; Basoita Ronald and Caesar Isabirye, representatives from the Uganda Court Bailiffs Association.

