TORONTO – A prosecutor’s decision to uphold a plea deal after prospective witnesses were told that the accused would plead guilty would deprive the man of a fair trial, an Ontario court has ruled.

As a result, Supreme Court Justice Renee Pomerance ordered the execution of the Jon-Paul Fuller agreement had agreed to instead of bringing it to trial.

“The issue is … whether state behavior meets the process abuse threshold,” Pomerance said in its decision issued Friday. “The cumulative effect of the state’s conduct in this case – the discovery of the Crown’s witnesses and subsequent dismissal – has deprived the accused of the right to a fair trial.”

Police had charged Fuller with a large-scale operation of marijuana. As is routine, Fuller and the prosecutor – a senior and highly experienced Crown lawyer – negotiated a preliminary agreement in which he would change his plea to guilty in exchange for a 90-day sentence and $ 25,000 fine.

A regional high court in Windsor, Ont., Approved the proposed deal last October, with the deal expected to be confirmed in open court days later.

Meanwhile, the prosecution’s proposed witnesses told them that they no longer needed to testify. Some gave details of the plea deal, one of which made a comment on Facebook that the accused would go to prison.

However, at the last minute, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Canada ordered the Crown to overturn the agreement, prompting top regional justice to bring the case to trial.

Fuller – a former Crime Stoppers president in Windsor-Essex county – attempted to continue the proceedings, alleging abuse of process. He argued that the prosecution should not deal with the deal and that summoning witnesses who knew he had planned to plead guilty would endanger his right to a fair trial.

The prosecution continued that its actions did not affect the integrity of the process. He argued that the return of the deal was justified because the proposed sentence was too lenient, court documents show. The Crown also argued that the defense could question witnesses in earlier statements if they changed their testimony.

Prosecutors have the discretion to rely on plea agreements, and judges generally should not guess them, Pomerance said. However, she noted that it is different whether the Crown’s conduct affects the fairness of the trial or undermines the integrity of the litigation.

“Witnesses have never had to be told about this claim,” Pomerance said. “After the witnesses were told about accepting the request, it should not have been rejected.”

There is little evidence as to why the Crown withdrew, beyond an email suggesting the proposed sentence was too easy. But Pomerance said the prosecutor must have had reason to negotiate the deal – endorsed by a senior justice – based on the particular facts of the case. There is no evidence that the prosecution service asked for those reasons or knew what they were.

The Pomerania also agreed that having witnesses testify after the accused had been informed they planned to plead guilty could tarnish their evidence.

“Perhaps, there can be no greater confirmation of the accused’s guilt than knowing him,” Pomerance said. “The accused should not be forced to confront witnesses who were unfairly told his intention to plead guilty in a trial that he had reason to believe would not happen.”

Ultimately, Pomerance ruled, the better remedy was to enforce a plea agreement than to order a trial or take the drastic step of staying on trial. The deal, she said, was a “fair and proper remedy”.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 14, 2020.

