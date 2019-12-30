advertisement

WASHINGTON – A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by former White House aide Charles Kupperman seeking guidance on whether he should comply with a congressional motion in impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon in Washington said Kupperman’s lawsuit was “noisy” because a committee of the US House of Representatives withdrew a request to seek his testimony.

In October, House investigators issued a request to Kupperman for his testimony in their investigation into allegations that Trump unjustly held security money as leverage to pressure Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

advertisement

Kupperman, a former deputy of ousted Homeland Security Adviser John Bolton, failed to appear for a scheduled deposition and House investigators eventually withdrew their call to avoid a delay in the impeachment procedure.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Chris Reese and Peter Cooney)

advertisement