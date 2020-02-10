advertisement

MP Ibrahim Kasozi leads his colleagues on a month-long trip to Canada, but the investigation can be the subject of a legal challenge (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – It is illegal for Parliament and its committees to review and review court orders and judgments, the court said.

High Court judge Dr. Andrew Bashaija said there is no law conferring on Parliament or any of its appointed committees the power to review the decisions of the courts.

“No constitutional power resides in Parliament or in commissions to call for the review or review of court decisions. To do so would be tantamount to Parliament being constituted as an appeal body against decisions of the courts and usurping such powers not conferred on the legislator ”, judged the judge.

The court held that the decision of the Parliamentary Public Accounts Commission (PAC) to seek court decisions and the subsequent decision of the Solicitor General (SG) to provide details are illegal and contravene the doctrine of the separation of powers and independence of the judiciary.

The court decision is the result of a case in which three people, Jamada Baligobye, Augustine Ceaser Luseesa and John M Nsubuga accused the President of the PCB of having exceeded his mandate while he was seeking to obtain it for examination. , details of mandamus orders.

On August 26, 2019, PAC also asked for the determination dates, the lawyers involved, the presiding judges and the amounts involved.

Through their lawyers, the PAC president was prosecuted jointly with the attorney general, the SG and the permanent secretary / treasury secretary of the Ministry of Finance.

Court order

Bashaija J. held that the deliberations, discussions and requests for consideration by PAC in the proceedings of August 22, 2019, with respect to the payment of sentences and mandamus, constitute an interference with the execution of judicial orders and are illegal and an affront to independence. of the judiciary.

“A declaration establishes that the instructions, requisitions, orders and / or decisions of the chairman of the PAC in the proceedings must be used. with execution orders, is contemptuous, illegal, ultra vires, unconstitutional and a direct affront to the doctrine of the separation of powers, “said the court.

By submitting court documents to the PAC, the actions of the GA and SG to submit execution orders for review are illegal and do not fall within the mandate of Parliament.

“A statement states that the awards / orders are not statutory allowances and are not subject to review, approval, discussion and / or deliberation, investigation and review by PAC or any other state body or executive body of the government, “said the judge adding that the secretary of the Treasury is legally bound and obliged to pay court sentences once orders have been made against the government.

The court quashed the August 22, 2019 orders, with PAC’s decisions requiring the submission of court orders and other details.

The judge also prohibited the president of the PAC from deliberating, examining and seeking to approve or order the payment of court awards and from interfering in any way with the enforcement of court decisions.

“An injunction delivers the defendant, Parliament and all state bodies from review / investigation, investigation, deliberation, discussion, attempted approval and / or interference from in any way whatsoever in the execution of court orders and / or payment under court orders ”, ordered by the court.

Complaint

Describing themselves as persons with sufficient direct interest in the matter, the complainants stated that they were adversely affected by the decision of the PAC and other government agencies that continue to interfere, interfere and undermine the sanctity of court orders and their execution and delay payments due to litigants. .

Given the reasons and the intentions, Bashaija J. held that the decision of the PAC and the Solicitor General was specifically aimed at dealing with cases that had been determined by the judicial process, which was inappropriate.

“… The question of the deliberations and decisions and orders of the PAC and the actions of the solicitor general being ultra vires, irregular and illegal, was raised in the present motion”, held the judge adding that the committee of the Parliament had undoubtedly invaded the sanctity of the independence of the judiciary, enshrined and protected by the Constitution.

The Court heard that the Auditor General had found a persistent accumulation of unauthorized, un-budgeted domestic arrears, and inadequate recognition and disclosure of domestic arrears.

The record shows that the GA noted that the liabilities included unpaid legal indemnities and compensation amounting to more than UGX.655 billion.

According to the Court, it is not within the mandate and / or powers of the PAC to examine or examine, examine, audit, investigate and / or approve payments of court awards and , consequently, the president of the PAC and the Parliament exceeded their mandate.

In a legal opinion addressed to the Minister of Finance, Mr. Matia Kasaija, on August 15, 2019, the Attorney General, Mr. William Byaruhanga, declared that such properties could not be the subject of a new investigation by Parliament ( PHOTO / File).

The law:

Section 19 of the Government Procedures Act, Cap 77, states that once a decree and certificate of order against the government for payment of money issued by a competent court are served on the officer of the Treasury, he / she is required to make payment and must not be approved by any other government entity, including Parliament.

The AG’s opinion:

In his legal opinion to the Ministry of Finance, Keith Muhakanizi, on August 15, 2019, the Attorney General, Mr. William Byaruhanga, declared that the properties, whose status had been declared by the court, could not be subject to a new investigation by Parliament.

The Attorney General responded to a letter from the Office of the Guardian of the Properties of the Missing Asians claiming land 98-104 Nakivubo Road, which belongs to Hajji Abdu Kasai, a businessman. He explained that the powers of the Board of Custodians of the property of missing Asians are governed by Article 4 of the Act on assets of deceased Asians Cap 83, which stipulates that the Board must take over and manage all the assets transferred to it under section 13 of the Missing Asians Property Decree, 1973. It adds that the same section 13 mandates the Council to discharge all of its obligations under this Act, to recover all debts or other amounts due to deceased Asians; and can sell or otherwise treat these assets in the same way as deceased Asians can.

However, he explains that the Cap 87 expropriated properties law and the Regulation on expropriated properties (repossession and alienation) (n ° 1) SI 87-8 limit the participation of the DAPCB and the Minister of Finance in the transfer of property already assigned to a person and return to the former owner.

“Section 3 of the Expropriated Property Act, Cap 87, provides: (J) Subject to this Act; the Minister has the power to transfer to the firmer owner of any property or enterprise devolved to the government under this Act this property or enterprise ”, indicates in part the letter from the Attorney General.

He adds: “Nothing in this Act shall be construed to empower the Minister to transfer property or business to a former owner unless the Minister is satisfied that the former owner must physically return to Uganda, take possession and actively manage property or business. Subsection (2) does not apply to a former owner who participates jointly with the government in the ownership and management of property or an enterprise in accordance with section 5. “

Mon Byaruhanga explains that in light of the above provisions, “it is obvious that the participation of the DAPCB is limited only when the property is still vested in the government under section 2 of the EPA and before the delivery of ‘a certificate of repossession by the Minister “.

He also cites a Supreme Court decision in the case between Mohan Musisi and Kiwanuka Asha Chard. In this case, Justice Mulenga said, “The Minister does not have the power to cancel a certificate issued under the law. by providing in section 14 of the law that a person aggrieved by a decision taken by the Minister under the law may appeal to the High Court, Parliament did not expressly reserve the power to the Minister of Tire to review such a decision at the request of an injured party. “

Legal opinion affects the final claims of the Board of Custodian of missing Asians’ property on properties.

