advertisement

Before our era, judge issues bail to Bella Coola man convicted of killing little girl in 1983

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Delavina Mack

A man who has maintained his innocence since being convicted of killing a baby nearly 37 years ago in Bella Coola has been granted bail as his appeal continues.

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Delavina Mack, six months after she was killed in Bella Coola in April 1983, when Tallio was 17 years old.

advertisement

Justice Elizabeth Bennett of B.C. The Court of Appeals says Tallio will go out to a halfway house, which is operated by the John Howard Society in Mainland, and a ban prevents the name and location of the facility from being published.

Bennett also ordered that he not have contact with anyone under the age of 16 without the presence of an adult and that he should not be in public places frequented by minors.

READ MORE: DNA Sealed in Phillip Tallio Murder Case Should Be Released, Judge Orders

Tallio will also be required to adhere to a curfew that will be released in three months.

Justice David Frankel of B.C. The Court of Appeals told a case management hearing after being granted bail that five weeks of preliminary arguments are expected to begin on January 20 before a grievance plan is scheduled to begin on March 30.

READ MORE: Phillip Tallio’s lawyers go ahead with appeal based on ‘fresh’ DNA evidence

Canada Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement