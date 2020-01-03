advertisement

A B.C. A Superior Court judge has found two men cheating on the scene of a traffic crash in Surrey after ICBC launched a lawsuit against 13 defendants who claimed they tried to cheat the corporation.

The two men are Basim Mansur and Yasir Khayyoo.

Justice Michael Brundrett dismissed the ICBC case against 11 other men and women.

British Columbia Insurance Corporation sued 13 people – Basim and Besma Mansur, Jenvian Dawood, Melad Putrus Hana, Sandra Azez, Johni Soko, Faris Al-Toos, Maykil Zaya, Nehad Nader, Tofen and Yasir Khayyoo, Aneez Jameel, and Ayman Jamil – at BC Vancouver Supreme Court, alleging their involvement in fraudulent personal claims and property damage linked to three Surrey traffic collisions.

The clashes were on May 29, 2010, August 11, 2013 and August 17, 2013.

“ICBC says all three collisions amounted to significant fraud over British Columbia’s insurance rate payers,” Brundrett noted.

The first collision was at the intersection of 104 Avenue and 152nd Street in Guildford involving a Suzuki owned by Basim Mansur. His sister Besma Mansur was traveling, with Jenvian Dawood – Basim’s mother and Besma Mansur – on the passenger side.

The Suzuki was completed by a Dodge caravan owned by Jack Yako, with his brother Jan Yako in the front passenger seat. None of the Yakos are suspected of committing fraud.

Brundrett dismissed ICBC’s claims against the defendants in the accident, saying, “I cannot disclose that Basim Mansur committed a civil fraud, or that Besma Mansur and Jenvian Dawood were accomplices in a fraud committed by him.”

Meanwhile, ICBC’s lawyers argued that the second and third collisions, in 2013, were staged as part of a fraudulent insurance claim. The second crash, at 101A Avenue and 148th Street in Guildford, occurred at 1:45 a.m. and police arrived at the scene within two minutes.

“The nature of the collision was that a 2003 Audi A4 sedan, traveling westbound on a side street, being 101A Avenue, and driven by Johni Soko or Maykil Zaya, passed through a stop sign and hit or hit a T-boned a Nissan 2000 X-Terra SUV owned and driven by Melad Hana, ”the judge noted. “God. Hana’s Nissan was north of the border on 148th Street when it was hit.”

Brundrett found no direct evidence that this collision was staged. He dismissed the ICBC case alleging civil fraud in this accident as well, finding that “on the whole of the evidence I cannot disclose that the ICBC established that the collision was staged, or that the defendants either knew or were intentionally blind. about the fact that they would be involved in a staged collision before it happened. “

The third crash – on August 17, 2013 – occurred at the intersection of 144th Street and Newton Avenue in Newton, and involved a reversed blue 2000 Porsche 911 Carrera owned by Basim Mansur being struck from behind by a 2006 Chevrolet green van. of Yasir Khayyoo.

The court heard that Mansur was the lone person at Porsche and Khayyoo driving the Chevrolet, with Aneez Jameel as his front passenger and his brother Ayman Jamil – they pronounced their surname differently – as his right-hand passenger.

Basim Mansur and Yasir Khayyoo both made personal injury claims related to the crash, with ICBC paying a total of $ 34,007.72. Aneez Jameel and Ayman Jamil had filed for personal injury claims but subsequently withdrew.

Brundrett noted that ICBC argued in court that the collision “was the product of an agreement between the occupants of both vehicles to commit a motor vehicle accident for the purpose of making a fraudulent insurance claim.” He found that Mansur had organized this third crash “with the help of Mr Khayyoo”, but decided in a balance of possibilities that ICBC’s claim of civil fraud was not made against Aneez Jameel or Ayman Jamil.

The judge on December 31 of his trial grounds awarded ICBC general and specific damages against Mansur and Khayyoo in the amount of $ 34,007.72, as ICBC suggested, and $ 10,000 in punitive damages against Mansur.

“God. Mansur was the initiator of the plot to organize the clash and he constantly covered up his behavior,” Brundrett revealed. “He organized a deliberate scheme to deceive the plaintiff into public ownership.”

As for Khayyoo, the judge said, “his conduct to deliberately participate in a scheme to defraud the ICBC is reprehensible and deserves to be reprimanded. However, Mr Khayyoo was not the mind behind the fraud.”

Brundrett noted that Khayyoo had just arrived in Canada, “desperately needed money and was vulnerable to Mr. Mansur’s undue influence.

“Most importantly, after initially making a false statement, Mr Khayyoo came out on his own initiative and accepted his role in the matter. He was restrained, apologetic and cooperated with ICBC. He later testified in what I see that it was a fair way in judgment. “

Brundrett said Khayyoo’s evidence was critical to prove the third collision that had been staged and “threatened the patience to do so.

“Normally, someone in his situation can expect a significant price for punitive damages against them,” Brundrett said. “However, in these exceptional circumstances, I would refuse to award punitive damages against Mr Khayyoo.”

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

