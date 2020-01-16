advertisement

RICHMOND, Virginia (AP) – A judge confirmed a gun ban Thursday at a pro-gun gathering scheduled for next week in Virginia, rejecting a request from gun groups that have brought an action for annulment.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gun Owners of America on Thursday filed a lawsuit for an injunction against the ban, which Governor Ralph Northam imposed for a rally scheduled for Monday on Virginia Capitol grounds.

In her written decision, Richmond circuit judge Joi Taylor said that the governor had the power under state law to take action regarding the “safety and welfare” of the ‘State.

Taylor has cited decisions of the United States Supreme Court and other courts that have concluded that the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms is not unlimited. For this reason, she wrote, the gun groups would not “suffer irreparable harm” sufficient to warrant the injunction.

The judge’s decision came hours after the FBI in Maryland announced the arrest of three men who they believed were linked to a violent white supremacist group. The three are said to be planning to join the rally in Richmond, according to a law enforcement official who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an active investigation.

Virginia’s Solicitor General Toby Heytens said at the Thursday hearing that the governor was well within his power to declare a state of emergency and ban weapons after law enforcement identified “credible evidence” that out-of-state armed groups planned to come to Virginia with the possible intention of participating in a “violent insurgency”.

David Browne, lawyer for gun rights groups, argued that prohibiting demonstrators from carrying firearms would infringe their right to the Second Amendment to carry arms and their right to the First Amendment to freedom of expression. Browne stated that carrying firearms is a form of symbolic speech.

Browne did not respond to a telephone message and an email requesting comment on the decision. Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League – the human rights group sponsoring Monday’s rally – did not respond to text messages and telephone messages.

Northam applauded the decision in a prepared statement.

“I have taken this step to protect Virginians from credible threats of violence,” he said. “These threats are real – as evidenced by reports of neo-Nazi arrests this morning after discussing plans to travel to Richmond with firearms.”

During the court challenge, Virginia senators debated a series of gun control bills.

The Democrat-led Senate has introduced legislation limiting handgun purchases to once a month, requiring a universal background check on firearm purchases and allowing localities to ban guns from fire in public buildings, parks and other areas. The measures have been largely adopted by supporters and will now be subject to the consideration of the House.

Democrats have said these are reasonable measures that would improve public safety while respecting the rights of law-abiding gun owners. They said the public had made it clear by voting for Democrats in the last election that new gun laws were needed.

“The citizens of the last two elections have spoken,” said Democratic Senator Dave Marsden.

Republicans have decried the legislation as an attack on the second amendment. They said the bill was intended to appease special interest groups and donors such as the Democratic Presidential Hope Michael Bloomberg. GOP senators said the new laws would imprison innocent people and do nothing to stop bad actors.

“It may be what you think is security, but it is not,” said Republican Senator Bill Stanley.

