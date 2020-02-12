WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report) – In a decision that Donald Trump called “incredibly unfair”, judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Roger Stone to ten years of house arrest at the home of Senator Susan Collins of Maine.

As part of his sentence, Senator Collins will have to live under the same roof as Stone, in Bangor, and ensure that he is properly fed, clothed and exercised until 2030.

The phrase immediately drew screams of protest from Stone, who said that living with the endlessly lost Collins “would throw me overboard.”

“Judge, can we revisit the whole idea of ​​prison?” Begged Stone Jackson.

Collins, for her part, said she was unsure that becoming Stone’s jailer was a good idea, adding that she would “need more time to think about it”.

Jackson said Stone’s house arrest would only take effect after the 2020 election, when Collins is expected to return permanently.

.