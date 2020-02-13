One of Sundance’s most annoying films was Sean Durkin’s “The Nest,” a story of a family torn apart by a man’s greed and ruthless ambition. Durkin spoke to TheWrap about the origins of the film alongside stars Jude Law, Oona Roche and Charlie Shotwell.

“I spent much of my childhood between America and England. I think I have this clear tonal difference between the two places … and I always thought (England) would be a good setting for a story, ”said Durkin Sharon Waxman of TheWrap.

Law plays Rory, the overambitious English businessman who emigrated to America to start a family and now wants to bring his family back to London, convinced that he will make everything he has learned in the United States a multimillionaire can. In his selfish pride, he spends more money than on an extravagant home and luxury goods, and the lavish environment he has given himself quickly turns into a gold-plated cage that reflects the contented relationship Rory once had with his family destroyed.

“There were so many issues in this family that I could identify with,” said Law. “When you look at a family and the interactions of a family, you can see them fighting and fighting, but you can see huge amounts of love and they go hand in hand.”

“(Rory) takes the family on quite an adventure and emphasizes them fairly strongly, but always with good intentions. Trying to make sure the different motifs are clear has drawn me to the character, but also what I enjoyed most was playing the character. “

See more from the cast of “The Nest” in the clip above.

