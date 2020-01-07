advertisement

Juan Guaido gathers supporters during the clearance before the Venezuelan National Assembly

At the Venezuelan National Assembly on January 7, chaotic scenes occurred when opposition leader Juan Guaido and supporters forced their way into the parliament building after an argument with the armed forces. Guaido was later sworn in as spokesman for another term after the incident. This happened two days after allies of controversial President Nicolas Maduro Luis Parra were sworn in as chairman of the meeting when Guaido was banned from voting. Guaido and his followers condemned the appointment as unlawful, as did several countries, including the United States. The video, filmed by National Assembly member Nora Bracho, shows Guaido speaking in front of the crowd in front of the parliament building before being admitted on Tuesday. “In Venezuela and in the world, it is not the soldiers who decide who is a representative and who is not. It is the people in Venezuela,” said Guaido. Photo credit: Nora Bracho about Storyful

