Liberals should kick Malcolm Turnbull out

Rowan Dean, Sky News presenter, says former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s decision to “run for the world” and criticize Australian climate policy is “shameful.”

Mr Turnbull criticized the government for its apparent lack of climate change policies and suggested that the bushfires are a result of man-made climate change, although as Prime Minister he did not take that stance.

“You can’t attribute a specific event to climate change, be it a flood or a fire or a drought or a storm,” Turnbull said in 2018.

Mr. Dean told Sky News presenter Peta Credlin that the former prime minister was lying “either now or then, or deceiving then or today.”

“When will the liberals throw that character out? He’s just laughing in their faces,” said Dean.

