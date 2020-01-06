advertisement

The Joy-Con controllers from Nintendo are among the best things about the console, so you can use them on the road, remove them from the console to use them as mini controllers or join them for a professional controller experience . However, the truth is that they are not really as comfortable when connected to the console. If you want something that feels comfortable, such as the Joy-Con grip while you play while your controllers are attached to the switch, you should definitely check out the Jalvde Wireless Joy Pad Controller for the Nintendo Switch. They are now on sale for $ 36.99 if you clip the coupon on the spot, but even at full sale they are half the price of the official Joy-Con controllers of $ 80!

This is what you need to know on the product page:

(Perfect compatibility) Left (L) and right (R) Joy Con can be played separately and can also be combined as a single controller. Buttons respond and the joysticks around 360 ° are smooth. With the great replacement joycon you can play alone or share with friends, in different ways depending on you.

(Comfortable to hold) If you use your switch primarily as a handheld, these disadvantages are a good choice. With the unique grip and the ergonomic design it makes the difference when using your switch. A must for long hand gaming time. That gives a much more comfortable feeling. You can now play for hours without hurting your hands. Fits especially for large hands.

(Easy to connect) You will find that it is very nice to be able to keep one pair connected to the Switch and to use another pair in paired mode. Work just like the controllers supplied with the switch and connect automatically as soon as they are connected. You can easily connect the Joy-Con controllers to the console or make a wirelss connection to the “Controllers” – “Change grip / order” menu on your SWITCH console.

(Support for multiple functions) These joypad controllers give you total gameplay flexibility. Equipped with 6-axis gyroscope and vibrations, accurate positioning, suitable for all types of racing shooting and running games, compatible with all switching systems. Built-in rechargeable 400 mAh rechargeable battery, offers 10 hours of continuous play and only takes 2 hours to charge. Strong anti-interference capability, easy operation and stable connection signal.

(Lifetime service) WE WILL PROVIDE FREE REPLACEMENT IF THE MAN IS NOT MADE WITHIN A YEAR. We want you to enjoy every great game moment with our sustainable N-Switch Joy Pad. If you have any questions or are not 100% satisfied with your purchase, let us know! We are always willing to offer you the best service. Contact us via Amazon and we can help you with any problems.

