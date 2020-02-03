advertisement

Businessman Rajiv Ruparelia and Feliata manager tremble after singing the contract (PHOTO / PML Daily)

KAMPALA – The young rapper Felista Di Superstar alias Faith Nanyanzi fell back into things once more after the Ruparelia Group of Companies came to sponsor his primary studies.

The good news was confirmed by Tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia’s son, Rajiv Ruparelia, at a colorful event held at the Kampala Parents’ School on Monday February 3, 2019.

The presser was also assisted by lawyers from the school, including artists, Spice Diana, Livixone, media and sponsors (Bravo Shoes).

Tycoon Rajiv, Felista and his manager accompanied by Fresh Kid Kampala Parents School tour (PHOTO / PML Daily)

Speaking at the event, Mr. Rajiv thanked the founders of the Kampala parents’ school, Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, the administrators for supporting the cause when he called them, Bravo Shoes who came on board to lend a helping hand, the musical fraternity for having discovered promotion and maturation. his trip.

“Thank you all for coming today, I want to take this opportunity to thank the director of Kampala Parents, Bravo shoes, thank you for coming on board and for sponsoring. Thanks to the media for talent promotion, without you, we would not have been able to carry talent. Keep making videos, keep contacting them. If we don’t, someone else will, ”said Rajiv.

He added that Felista was joining a model school that creates more opportunities, so advised him to participate in all extracurricular activities.

“Education is not about learning from the book, education is about learning life skills that will help you live in the future and that will help you when you are old.” We will make sure that you learn how to take advantage of your discipline, learn to be confident and we will make sure that everything we offer helps you develop your musical support. Finally, I would advise Felista’s parents to save on what they paid for at another school so that this money would help him in high school, “said Rajiv.

Levixone thanked God for the opportunity he gave Felista, the founders of Kampala Parents, and advised other parents to support their children, especially when talent is spotted.

Felista Di Superstar is a young 7-year-old Ugandan rapper, the most recent in the neighborhood. Being raised by a single father supporting his talent. NAWAMBYE is his first single and much more on the way.

