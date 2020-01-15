advertisement

ABC News’ Paula Faris is attending a special “Journeys of Faith” season with presidential candidates and other political figures from 2020 to discuss how belief and religion have shaped their policies. In this episode, Paula talks to Senator Tim Scott.

Here is Paula in her own words about the episode.

Let me emphasize the obvious: Our nation is very divided and racist tensions are noticeable. Imagine yourself in an uncomfortable and challenging position as the only black Republican in the US Senate.

Such is life for South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who tells me that it is a painful truth that it is sometimes difficult to live as a black conservative in the current toxic culture of Washington and given the corrosion across the country. “

In this episode of “Journeys of Faith,” Scott frequently quotes the Bible as he speaks to me from his office on Capitol Hill just before meeting President Donald Trump.

The president advises Scott on racist issues. And Scott, a devout Christian, is not afraid to express his opinion with the President and to say, “I will continue to speak when I think he has crossed a line where I cannot sit still.”

“I’m just trying to tell the Force the truth,” added Scott, adding, “I don’t think he always follows the advice I sometimes give him. He continues to invite me.”

As for the allegations that the president is racist? He also addresses these.

Scott also talks about the accident that shook his dreams of becoming an NFL player and why his next career may involve swapping politics for a pulpit.

