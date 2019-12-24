advertisement

EDMONTON – Staff in the so-called Alberta government’s courtroom should stop calling themselves journalists, says the president of the Canadian Association of Journalists.

“Don’t pretend you’re doing journalism – because you’re not,” Karyn Pugliese said Tuesday from Winnipeg. “When the government hires its own PR firm, that’s fine. But when you claim that the PR firm is a journalist, that’s positively Orwellian.”

Earlier this month, Alberta’s Conservative United Government opened the Canadian Energy Center, often cited by Prime Minister Jason Kenney as a “war room” to respond to and correct perceived misinformation in the province’s energy industry.

The Center has since published on the Internet a series of articles. Contacted sources for those stories have told media organizations, including the Canadian Press, that staff were identified as reporters on the phone.

The power center did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday, but spokesman Grady Semmens has said staff are not “advised” to use the term.

Pugliese said the use of the word “reporter” is a dangerous attempt to blur the lines between truth and messages.

At least, she said, the journalist should be broad-based by the government. The energy center board is made up of three members of the provincial cabinet and is headed by a failed Conservative candidate.

“The mission of journalism is to be a Fourth Estate, to question things, to try to get to the truth as fair and balanced as you can,” Pugliese said. “It holds the government accountable.”

She said the mission of the energy center is quite different: “She’s trying to spin. She’s trying to win.”

Pugliese said that using the term reporter incorrectly represents the writer and the purpose of the work.

“When they approach people and they’re saying, ‘We’re journalists,’ people expect them to behave the way journalists do.

“That’s not what they’re doing.”

