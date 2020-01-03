advertisement

A Vanity Fair film critic has angered after mocking Beyonce’s seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who looked like Dad Jay-Z.

Cameron Austin Collins, a New York-based writer, made the cruel jibe on his Twitter account – Harper’s web editor Violet Lucca also got involved, reports The Sun.

media_cameraBlue Ivy is pictured with her mother Beyonce during the festive season. Image: Instagram

After publishing new pictures of the student, Collins wrote: “I have a feeling that the Jay Z-Gene will hit Blue Ivy soon and I am so sorry for her.”

Lucca replied: “Haven’t they already?”, And Collins chuckled: “You’re right.

“But she is lucky – if it happens now, she will definitely grow out.

“Get the ugly duck phase done early.”

media_cameraThe deleted Twitter conversation between K Austin Collins and Violet Lucca. Image: Twitter

Lucca also wrote: “Or she will undergo plastic surgery a la Kylie Jenner at 4pm and we all have to pretend that she always looks like that.

“I can’t afford to feel sorry for the incredibly rich,” before I quickly delete the message.

The exchange sparked violent backlash from the couple’s supporters, and several called on the companies they work for to fire them for talking about a little girl.

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith was one of the shocked Twitter users and wrote: “Leave black girls alone in 2020! Black facial features are beautiful.

🗣🗣🗣 Leave black girls alone in 2020! Black facial features are beautiful. Black skin is beautiful. Leave us alone. Keep your hatred of yourself this decade https://t.co/ZTYWlQ8IXC

– Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) January 2, 2020

“Black skin is beautiful. Leave us alone. Keep your hatred of yourself this decade. “

Another critic tweeted, “They don’t slander Blue Ivy because it’s” rich “, they slander them because it’s VISIBLY black.”

A third said: “It was not a bad joke and I have already sent an email to one of your employers. Hopefully you will be fired soon. “

Collins followed the answer and wrote: “I’m sorry that the Tweet Blue Ivy – a bad joke, and especially black girls deserve it better.”

media_cameraShahadi Wright Joseph, Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Blue Ivy Carter visit Disney’s Lion King at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. Image: Getty Images

However, his followers criticized the apology as “insincere” and “weak”.

One wrote: “You have a lot of problems to solve and many people here don’t have to accept this incredibly weak excuse.

“Disgusting and it was the first day of a whole new decade.”

Lucca’s response to the backlash was also rated as “funky”. The web editor tweeted: “I’m sorry I cleaned my apartment while it was blown up … Famous children should be banned, but again and again they weren’t.

media_cameraViolet Lucca, web editor at Harper’s. Image: Twitter

“So I said something petty and was called ugly, old and racist.

“I’m not playing the victim … I’m sorry I insulted Beyoncé’s daughter by suggesting that she could one day undergo plastic surgery like many children of famous people do.”

She continued, “We have been placed in the” Evil “category and there is no way to get rid of it. I am sure that there will be a lot of people who will respond to this and say that I am playing the victim, by pointing it out.

“There is nothing I can say that it cannot be copied, projected, or immersed, so I decide not to say anything.

media_cameraBeyonce, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Image: Getty Images

“Structural racism is real. It doesn’t matter how much money a POC makes to affect them.

“I realize that when I make fun of another celebrity – like Baron Trump – it is completely different than when I say something about Blue Ivy.

“I’m really sorry if someone has reminded me of past injuries based on my comments.

“I really think Blue Ivy will go to the grave without knowing who I am, which is neither here nor there, but she happens to see it – I’m sorry, young lady. You will get far no matter what happens . “

This story first appeared in The Sun and has been republished here with permission.

Originally published as journalists who ridiculed Blue Ivy

