Terah Kaaya is a former news anchor for Bukedde TV’s “Agataliiko Nfuufu” who was also fired from Pastor Bujingo’s Salt TV (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – Kampala District Court imposed 10 years and 7 months imprisonment on man who attacked former Vision Group journalist Terah Kaaya in March 2017 and nearly killed and robbed him his precious possessions.

Judge Moses Kazibwe Kawumi found 32-year-old Obita Francisco Noichodemus guilty of aggravated theft and sentenced him saying that the time he has to spend in prison will allow him to reform and appreciate the beauty of working while you are still young and energetic, instead of choosing the criminal way to get rich quick.

Evidence from four prosecution witnesses helped place Obita at the crime scene and weakened Obita’s defense alibi that he was absent on a five-month construction contract in Kitgum on the fateful date, date to which the president asked to see a copy of the contract, but Obita had nothing to show or produce to the person who had given him the contract.

The prosecution noted that one fateful day, Obita, a resident of Kitintale Zone 12 in the Nakawa division, attacked Kaaya on March 8, 2017 in Kitintale, armed with a stone blast that he used Kaaya on the head and stole her laptop, cellphone and money amounting to Shs1.23M

Kaaya testified in court that on the fateful date around midnight after dropping off his friend in Kitintale, and as he was driving to his vehicle, he saw two men walking towards him and before he could not get into his car, he heard a stone hitting his right side of the head quickly sent him to the ground where he was unconscious.

Kaaya testified that he was rescued by a boda boda cyclist who witnessed the incident as it unfolded and rushed him to Kampala hospital where he spent 7 days but recovered after three months from a blood clot and a lost tooth.

Boda Boda’s cyclist Diriisa Wajja also identified the accused as a person well known to him in Kitintale.

Obita, who has already spent more than 2 years in Luzira prison during his trial, will now resume serving his 10-year sentence and seven months in prison, the presiding judge described as the prisoner’s journey to rehabilitation.

