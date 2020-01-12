advertisement

On January 11, anonymous Twitter user @neontaster was sentenced by former Young Turks reporter Michael Tracey.

Addressing his followers, @neontaster clarified that Tracey’s threat to divulge his identity first began last February, with Tracey sending him an email stating, “I believe I have ascertained your identity … I believe that it would be worth it for a journalist to discover given the platform you have.

“Hey I respect anonymity, but someone sent me your personal information and you’re related to someone I don’t really like, so please explain to me why I shouldn’t publish them.” pic.twitter.com/2TVnZGvdlx

advertisement

– neontaster (@neontaster) January 11, 2020

Doxing comes after @neastaster asked Tracey to stop following her on Twitter – a reaction prompted by Tracey openly insulting her. Tracey began revealing details about @ neontaster’s identity immediately, and within an hour of their interaction, the former TYT reporter published a thread revealing the identity of the then anonymous user.

The latest clash between Tracey and @neontaster stems in part from a dispute over Tracey’s open support for the Iranian regime. In the wake of an Iranian-backed military attack on the US embassy in Iraq in December, Tracey took it upon himself to become an ardent defender of the Iranian regime, which only a day before admitted to crashing a civilian plane in in the middle of his brief campaign of bombing US bases in Iraq after President Trump’s departure of his top general, Qasem Soleimani, from the battlefield.

@neontaster took an opposite position, defending not war or regime change, but speaking out in favor of a punitive action against the Iranian regime for its repeated attacks on US military personnel stationed in the Middle East.

The dispute came to a head after Tracey initially threatened to expose @neontaster, followed by a tweet that allegedly revealed the personal identity of the pseudonym commentator and that of his uncle.

Following @neontaster’s Tracey conviction, the former TYT contributor remained unapologetic in the face of a broad sentencing. He wrote: “I will always feel great when seeking to identify the influence of prominent neoconservatives in DC and the structure of media power. If you’re offended by this, I’m glad. Cry for that. “

In the following responses, @neontaster highlighted what he thought was an anti-Semitic current beneath the surface of Tracey’s actions. The term “neocon” is armed by white nationalists to refer to Jewish people involved in politics. White supremacist academician Kevin MacDonald published a thesis describing “Neoconservatism as a Jewish movement.” As a result, the use of this term, especially when directed at Jews, remains sensible.

Worryingly, white nationalists on Twitter have taken to celebrating Tracey’s exhibit and labeling @neontaster purportedly “neocon.”

Among the first to signal his support for Tracey’s @neontaster trilogy efforts was right-wing altar leader Richard Spencer, who particularly added an Iranian flag to his Twitter profile and publicly “regretted” backing Donald Trump in 2016.

Other anti-Semitic and white nationalist Twitter users were heeded, even those who admitted to never having heard of the @ neontaster account before being exterminated.

Attempts to expose the neontaster’s private identity are not new. White nationalists belonging to the “Groyper” movement, allies and followers of the “paleoconservative” described by Nicholas J. Fuentes himself, prominent for his anti-Semitic views, were previously responsible for revealing the identity of @neontaster after his criticism of open to their involuntary single midwife.

When commenting on his attempts to calm @ neontaster’s presence and speech on social media by publicly excluding him, Tracey denied that his actions were inappropriate, claiming “journalistic validity” because of family ties to other users. Tracey’s comments are fully provided, with the editing of @ neontaster’s personal information:

When asked about his comments on the disaster, @neontaster encouraged people to read the interactions that lead to the sentence before forming an opinion.

“I think the facts speak for themselves, and people are welcome to go read his tweets and decide whether he was acting in good faith or not.”

The post The journalist doxes the popular Twitter account @neontaster, white nationalists rejoice first appeared on Post Millennial.

advertisement