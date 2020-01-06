advertisement

Bayside High has found its new main wife.

Josie Totah will play a cheerleader named Lexi in the sequel to “Saved By the Bell,” which comes to NBC’s new streaming service Peacock.

Lexi is described as “beautiful, sharp-tongued” and “the most popular girl in Bayside High, whom her fellow students both admire and fear”.

advertisement

Also read: Peacock’s ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot throws Bayside High’s new principal

Totah joins the returning original actors Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley to take on their roles as AC Slater and Jessie Spano for the restart. Mark-Paul Gosselaar said in September that he had not been approached to attend the show.

“Pitch Perfect” alumni John Michael Higgins will play “Principle Toddman”, the successor to Dennis Haskins “Principal Richard Belding”, who in the original “Saved By the Bell”, which ran from 1989 to 1989, the fate of Zack Morris ( Gosselaar) was on NBC in 1993.

Totah appeared as a transgender in an essay by Time Magazine in August 2018. She is known for roles in Mindy Kaling’s “Champions”, Netflix’s “No Good Nick”, Fox’s “Glee” and Disney Channels “Jessie”. She was also in Chris Kelly’s cancer drama “Other People”.

Also read: Sam Bobrick, “Saved by the Bell” creator, dies at the age of 87

The restart of “Saved by the Bell” was announced in September as part of Peacock’s extensive program schedule, the restart of “Battlestar Galactica” by “Mr. Robot” creators Sam Esmail and “Punky Brewster.” The streaming service is scheduled for April start.

Golden Globes 2020: 12 Greatest Snubs and Surprises, from Jennifer Lopez to ‘1917’ (Photos)

Getty Images

Hulu

Surprise: Sam Mendes World War I drama “1917” Best film and best director caused a sensation. Mendes even recognized leader Martin Scorsese as one of the giants in the industry, “Joker” director Todd Philipps and two of the evening’s previous winners, Bong Joon-Ho and Quentin Tarantino. Universal pictures

Snub: Netflix worked hard for Scorsese’s epic “The Irishman” But it got scarce in all five categories in which it was nominated, including Best Film – Drama and Best Director. Netflix

Snub: “Toy Story 4” After the best animated feature film by Golden Globes from 2010, “Toy Story 3”, the HFPA cut a popular Pixar franchise. Missing Link ”instead. Pixar

Surprise: “Missing Link” was the only non-sequel in a category full of animated heavyweights, but the stop-motion adventure still continued through Jon Favreau’s remake “Lion King” and three sequels to the previous winners “Frozen II” and “How to Train Your” Dragon : The Hidden World ”and“ Toy Story 4. ” LAIKA / Annapurna

Snub: “Hustlers” star Jennifer Lopez gave one of the hottest appearances of the year in Lorene Scafaria’s crime drama – she learned pole dance! – but it was still not enough to present the best multi-year globes, darling Laura Dern, and her role as a fearsome divorce lawyer in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story”. STX

Snub: Ryan Murphy’s “The politician,” His first Netflix series was nominated at this year’s Globes in two categories: Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy, praise for Star Ben Platt. But political satire didn’t get enough HFPA votes to win either race. Netflix

Surprise: This year’s best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, a limited series or a movie from the television category included Meryl Streep for her performance in season 2 of “Big Little Lies”. So there was no hell of a shot anyone could win except HFPA darling Meryl Streep. And then Patricia Arquette She got the statue for her role in Hulus “The Act” – proof that you should never underestimate the unpredictability of the HFPA. Hulu

Snub: The last season of “Game of Thrones” had only one attempt to win a statue at the 2020 Golden Globes: Harington kit , The Jon Snow actor was the only “GoT” actor member nominated for an award – and the show was no exception in any other category. Successor “led Brian Cox, the eighth and final season of” Game of Thrones “also lost. Welp, either way it was a win for HBO. Cue” Succession “theme song. HBO

Snub: Apple’s recently launched streaming service, Apple TV +, received a Golden Globe nod for the first time “The morning show.” But the honor of just being nominated must be enough for the drama and its stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, as the show was completely excluded from victory. Apple TV +

Surprise: Olivia Colman even seemed shocked that her starring role in “The Crown” defeated Hollywood heavyweights like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

snub: Eddie Murphy won a globe for his supporting role in “Dreamgirls” in 2006, but lost this year for his appearance in “Dolemite Is My Name” – Taron Egerton was surprised when he played Elton John in “Rocketman”.

Previous slide

Next slide

Plus: Sam Mendes, “Missing Link” and Patricia Arquette

advertisement