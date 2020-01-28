advertisement

Not many people can thank the inspiration for their greatest work so far – especially if they have been dead for over 100 years – but Joshuah Brian Campbell got this chance and it meant the world to him.

Campbell and “Harriet” star Cynthia Erivo are nominated for Best Original Title for their work “Stand Up”, which will be featured in the credits of the film. During the TheWrap screening series at The Landmark in Los Angeles on Sunday, Campbell spoke of being on his way to Tubman’s last home in Upstate New York when he received a call that “Stand Up” would be used in the film would.

“When I was asked to use the piece,” Campbell said, “I was preparing to get on a bus to go on a pilgrimage to Harriet Tubman’s hometown. It was really special that I could thank her in the country where she has spent her last few years. “

advertisement

Also read: ‘Harriet’ star Cynthia Erivo responds to Stephen King’s diversity tweet

Campbell was involved in the project after the film’s composer Terence Blanchard saw Campbell play his song “Sing Out, March On” at the beginning of Harvard in 2018. Working on the film was a natural fit for Tubman’s faith for Campbell, who had a very close relationship with him – the two actually belonged to the same denomination, the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church.

“I think the film captures Harriet as a woman of faith and the almost mystical, but very viscerally real connection to God and the Spirit that she seemed to have,” Campbell said. “And that’s something that is really important to me. That’s why I found it special to be involved in the project. And also because the sound that Cynthia, the producers and I were able to create with the song, my roots in gospel and traditional southern black music is really honest. I was able to incorporate so many of my pieces into the soundscape of the song and that was really special.

During an interview last year, Erivo told TheWrap that “it was probably a pain for most people because I knew exactly what I wanted to hear and what I wanted to do.” Campbell couldn’t disagree.

Also read: “Harriet” star Cynthia Erivo has come one step closer to EGOT status with two Oscar nominations

“I think she alludes to the fact that she had high standards, and I find it a blessing to work with someone, especially a singer who knows her instrument like Cynthia and who knows very well what it is about the sound or expect the sound from the play, ”Campbell said. “I grew up in the black church and choir directors are not kidding – and I was choir director – so I know what it’s like. I really wasn’t in pain for the process. I thought it was a really strong musician who was clear about what he wanted and needed. “

Oscar 2020: See the nominees in all 24 categories (photos)

Nine films are nominated for the best picture at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. This year’s Oscar ceremony will take place on February 9th. For the second time in a row, this year’s award has no host. Check out the full list of nominees in all 24 categories.

BEST PICTURE “Ford vs. Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little woman,” “Marriage story” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” (in the picture) neon

Best director Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Todd Phillips, “Joker” Sam Mendes, “1917” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” (picture), Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Netflix

BEST ACTOR Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” (in the picture) Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” Warner Bros.

BEST ACTRESS Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” Charlize Theron, “Bomb” Renée Zellweger, “Judy” (picture) Roadside attractions / LD Entertainment

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood” Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (pictured) Sony Pictures

THE BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” (pictured), Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Margot Robbie, “Bomb” STXfilms

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY “Knife out,” “Marriage story” (pictured), “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” Netflix

BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little woman,” “The Two Popes” (in the picture) Peter Mountain / Netflix

BEST KINEMATOGRAPHY “The Irishman” “Joker,” “The lighthouse” (in the picture), “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” A24 / photo by Eric Chakeen

BEST FILM EDITING “Ford vs. Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Parasite” Netflix

BEST COSTUME DESIGN “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little Women” (in the picture), “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Sony

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING “Bombshell” (in the picture) “Joker,” “Judy” “Wicked: Mistress of Evil” “1917” Lions gate

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE “Joker,” “Little Women” (in the picture), “Marriage story” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Fox Searchlight

BEST ORIGINAL SONG “I can’t let you throw yourself away” from Toy Story 4 “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” (pictured), “I Will Love Me Again” by “Rocketman” “I stand with you”, “breakthrough” “Stand Up” by “Harriet” Disney

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “1917” (pictured, Dennis Gassner), “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” Universal

BEST SOUND EDITING “Ford vs. Ferrari” “Joker,” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (pictured) Walt Disney Studios

BEST SOUND MIXING “Ad Astra” (in the picture) “Ford vs. Ferrari” “Joker,” “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” 20th Century Fox

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS “Avengers: Endgame” “The Irishman” “The Lion King” (pictured), “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Disney

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM “Corpus Christi”, Poland “Honeyland”, North Macedonia “Les Misérables”, France “Pain and Glory”, Spain (pictured) “Parasite”, South Korea Sony Pictures Classics

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” “I lost my body” “Klaus” “Missing Link” “Toy Story 4” (in the picture) Disney-Pixar

BEST ANIMATED SHORT “Dcera (daughter)” “Hair Love” “Kitbull” (in the picture) “Unforgettable” “Sister” Pixar

BEST DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION “American factory” “The cave” (in the picture), “The Edge of Democracy” “For Sama” “Honey Country” Nat Geo

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT “In absence,” “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” (pictured) “Life overtakes me” “St. Louis Superman” “Walk Run Cha-Cha” Netflix

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT “Brotherhood,” “Nefta Football Club” (in the picture) “The window of the neighbors” “Saria” “A sister” Mubi

Previous slide

Next slide

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9th

Nine films are nominated for the best picture at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. This year’s Oscar ceremony will take place on February 9th. For the second time in a row, this year’s award has no host. Check out the full list of nominees in all 24 categories.

advertisement