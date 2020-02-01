advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Joshua Pacio is in a rare position after defending his title against former champion Alex Silva in ONE: Fire and Fury Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The reigning ONE World Champion in straw weight has defeated all the big names in the division, including ex-champions in Yosuke Saruta, Yoshitaka Naito and Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirchoke.

Pongisiri Mitsatit, Roy Doliguez and Rene Catalan, who are all considered the best challengers in the division, also fell to Pacio (17: 3).

Still, Pacio doesn’t seem to be paying too much attention to his conquests and potential challengers as he focuses more on what he can do better if he moves forward.

“At the moment I am focusing on how I can improve my skills for a possible rematch (with Silva) or who I am facing,” said Pacio in Filipino. “Another Joshua Pacio should be the one I show next fight.”

The 23-year-old Pacio defended his belt by making a separate decision in a match that received mixed reactions.

Silva (9-5) is a brilliant Grappler, eight of his victories came from submission, and Pacio was only too aware of this when he took up the fight standing up and desperately tried not to knock him down.

For much of the fight, Pacio set the pace with his strike, but Silva always had moments when the fight went down.

Silva tried to block Pacio in several filing attempts, but the Filipino escaped each one of them.

“I played it safe for me because if I suddenly explode, he’s waiting for a submission maneuver,” said Pacio, who won his third fight in a row and the seventh in eight games.

“I think he was waiting for me to make a mistake, and the black belts in the Jiu Jitsu are just waiting for you to slip.”

