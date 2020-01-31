advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Joshua Pacio claimed to be the biggest straw weight in graduation history after defending his world title against former champion Alex Silva in the ONE: Fire and Fury Friday main event at the Mall of Asia Arena.

A well-known striker, Pacio was determined to play the match standing up and not allow Silva to get the ground going.

Pacio (17-3) knocked out Silva three times in the first round but did not meet Silva (9-5).

This continued for most of the fight, while Pacio landed the tougher hits and started each round with a flying knee to Silva’s chin.

This was Pacio’s third straight win, but he said his performance against Silva was not the best of his ability.

“It’s difficult because I fought two months ago. My team and I worked on it and that was our basic game,” said Pacio. “I’m not really impressed with my performance.”

“I have to work on my combinations and, of course, on my skills in dealing with wrestling.”

Pacio even tried to keep Silva in the arm-triangle choke, but the Brazilian quickly got out of hand on lap two.

Pacio defeated the straw-weight power packs in the graduation, which included former champions Yoshitaka Naito and Yosuke Saruta, as well as tough challengers Rene Catalan and Pongsiri Mitsatit.

