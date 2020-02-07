advertisement

Bournemouth striker Joshua King had to endure a “difficult couple of days” after a possible return to Manchester United, which Eddie Howe did not do.

Rumor had it that United was interested in bringing King back to Old Trafford, the club where the injured Marcus Rashford died, in late January’s transfer window.

The 28-year-old King, who had already played two international matches as a teenager and was prominently represented in the club’s reserves under the current coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was supposedly particularly interested in joining United.

Bournemouth is said to have rejected United’s moves, and the Red Devils have instead hired former Watford striker Odion Ighalo, with Athletic apparently saying King felt “needed”.

Howe accepts that King found it difficult to come to terms with the result, but asked the Norwegian to take it as a compliment and not to deal with personal matters as Bournemouth faces a relegation conflict.

“It was a difficult couple of days for him,” Howe told reporters. “But it is a huge compliment and a huge moment for him to get Manchester United interested in him.

“But he is very focused on our current position and this club. He knows that we are in a relegation battle. There is no time for him to concentrate on himself, he knows that and he is very capable of working in a team.”

“So he’s looking forward to being fit and contributing to our fight.”

Bournemouth faces Sheffield United on Sunday, just two points above the last three points.

