PHILADELPHIA – Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid shut down the Philadelphia 76ers until Josh Richardson took over.

Richardson scored 17 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and helped the Sixers beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-103 on Tuesday night.

Simmons had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for Philadelphia, who scored the best home record of the NBA with 25-2. Embiid also scored 26 points and Tobias Harris added 17 points and 12 boards.

“I started attacking more in the fourth quarter,” Richardson said. “I read the defense. Coach put the ball in my hands and gave me the freedom to read and attack it. It is great. I itch after such moments. In tight games, we all want to be part of this positive effort, and I had part of it. “

Sixers coach Brett Brown praised Richardson’s ability to lead the pick-and-roll and spell Simmons as a point guard when he helped the team retire from Los Angeles.

“He is a leader and has come to life a lot to do with some of these other things,” Brown said.

Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles with 30 points and Reserve Landry Shamet scored 19 points against his former team.

“I thought we lost the game because we didn’t play aggressively against continuity,” said coach Doc Rivers.

Richardson hit his third three-pointer of the quarter and put Philadelphia in front with a 4:44 lead. Then he scored a left-wing goal and made the free throw to complete the 3-point game and extend the lead to 11. His free throw brought it to 110-100 with 1:15 after the Clippers reduced the deficit to one digit.

“We didn’t take any pictures (in the fourth quarter),” said Leonard. “(Richardson) went to color and made a few big threes for her. He shot. “

Leonard played the Sixers for the first time since his four-time buzzer beater hit Philadelphia in the playoffs last May. Leonard’s shot brought Toronto a 92:90 win in Game 7 and the Raptors won the NBA championship.

The Sixers opened the second half with a 16: 5 run and a 70: 59 lead. Simmons, Embiid and Glenn Robinson III combined for 14 of the 16.

“It is arguably the best game these two have teamed up with since I got here,” Brown said of Simmons and Embiid.

Simmons shot 22 strikes, scoring only two of his best rookie goals in 2017. Brown moved him around and offered him the opportunity to stay away from the ball.

“I just love being a player. I don’t take a position because I am so versatile, “said Simmons.

The Sixers led by 12 points in the second quarter after Embiid ended the second leg two minutes later. Los Angeles ended the game with a lay-up by Williams and a pull-up by Leonard.

ALL LOVE

When Embiid was introduced, he heard some boos with loud cheers. The All-Star Center silenced the crowd and screamed explosively after a shot on Sunday after the team heard a groan. He exacerbated the situation with a social media post on Monday and a friendly exchange with Jimmy Butler, suggesting that he might join his former teammate, who is now playing for Miami.

But it was all love for Embiid in the fourth quarter after he and Marcus Morris got into a push match. Embiid played a bit for the fans and received a lot of applause.

“I could have silenced her again, but it was just about having fun,” said Embiid.

He added: “If you give it out, you have to take it back. But I love my city. We have a special relationship. “

TIP-INS

Clippers: Leonard was back in the lineup after defeating Cleveland with a one-sided win. … Guard Patrick Beverley missed his third game in a row and his sixth since January 21 because of a sore right groin. … The Clippers went down to 1: 2 with a remaining game on a road trip from four games.

76ers: Striker Al Horford left the bench in 2007 for the first time since his rookie season. Horford did not score a point for the first time in 835 games on Sunday. Instead, Furkan Korkmaz started and Robinson took over Korkmaz’s position to start the third quarter. Korkmaz had no points in 23 minutes after scoring 65 points in the last two games. … Guard Alec Burks made his Sixers debut. It was taken over by Golden State for draft picks along with Robinson last week.

NEXT

Clippers: In Boston on Thursday in their last game before the All Star break.

76ers: Brooklyn hosts on February 20 after an eight-day break for the All-Star break.

