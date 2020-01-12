advertisement

The Browns coach search is in full swing the day after Freddie Kitchens’ dismissal by team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam.

The Browns have asked for permission to interview Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels, Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman, and 49ers Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh.

The Browns are also planning to interview former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who was a finalist for the kitchen job last January.

McDaniels, a native of Barberton and a graduate of the McKinley canton, has witnessed this dance of field coach rumors and preparation for the playoffs many times since he was released in mid-2010 as head coach of the Broncos.

The Panthers and Giants are also looking for a head coach, and both are reportedly interested in McDaniels.

The Patriots will start defending their Super Bowl championship on January 4 when they line up the Titans in a wildcard playoff game.

“I am 100 percent fully invested to prepare for Tennessee and try to do our best of the season on Saturday night,” McDaniels told reporters in Foxboro, Massachusetts on December 30. Here is my focus. It is there now and it will stay there. This is the best for our team and the best for me. “

McDaniels said he had no idea the Browns and other teams had asked for permission to interview him about their job as coach.

If the Browns hires McDaniels, he may not be the only New England Patriot moving to Cleveland. McDaniels has at least three teams interested in him, and may request changes in the front office that could put Browns General Manager John Dorsey at risk. Dorsey was discontinued on December 7, 2017. He is the one who decided to make Kitchens head coach last January.

Nick Caserio, the director of the Patriots’ player team, has been with New England since 2001. Caserio was born in Lyndhurst.

McDaniels is from Barberton. He was the wide receiver and Caserio the quarterback at John Carroll from 1995-98. McDaniels trusts Caserio and may decide to make his friend responsible for the Browns front office.

McDaniels checks whether experience as a head coach is important for the Haslams. McDaniels was 33 when he was appointed Denver Broncos head coach in 2009. He started his career 6-0, was 2-8 the rest of 2009 and 3-9 in 2010 when he was fired with four remaining games the season.

The Colts hired McDaniels as head coach in 2018. However, on February 6 of this year, one day before a scheduled press conference to introduce him to the media in Indianapolis, he resigned to return to New England as a patriot. offensive coordinator.

McDaniels helped the patriots win their sixth Super Bowl in the 2019 season.

