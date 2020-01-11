advertisement

Josh McDaniels met the Browns on January 10, and when he left Berea about seven hours after the interview started, team owner Jimmy Haslam was still without a head coach.

McDaniels, a graduate of Canton McKinley High School, a former wide receiver at John Carroll University and current offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, was the eighth candidate interviewed for the job that opened when Freddie Kitchens was released on December 29 ,

The Browns previously interviewed Mike McCarthy (hired by the cowboys as head coach), Greg Roman, Eric Bieniemy, Robert Saleh, Brian Daboll, Jim Schwartz, and Viking’s offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski on a search that started on January 2nd. No further interviews are planned.

“The interview with Josh has ended,” said a league source at around 6:00 p.m. Jan 10 “No decision was made.”

The fact that no additional interviews are planned is important. The search committee led by Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta can now take the time to consider his options.

Saleh, Daboll, Schwartz and Stefanski were impressive in their interviews, sources said. Stefanski will contest his Vikings’ offensive against the 49ers from Saleh in an NFC playoff game at 4:30 p.m. Jan 11

The fact that McDaniels left without a contract offer does not mean that none will be offered to him in the next few days. The Browns are in no hurry because they are the only NFL team without a head coach.

Haslam sent his private jet to Foxboro, Mass., To pick up McDaniels. This is common for a team looking for a new head coach.

However, it is worth noting that McDaniels’ wife Laura was on board with her husband – an indication that the Browns view McDaniels as a very serious candidate. Laura McDaniels was born in Parma on July 27, 1977 as Laura Michelle Johncock.

McDaniels, 43, had previously interviewed the Browns in 2014. Six years ago, he withdrew his name and the Browns hired Mike Pettine instead. McDaniels was also a candidate for a coaching position at Browns in 2009, but former Browns owner Randy Lerner was fixated on Eric Mangini. McDaniels never had a real chance of getting the job.

McDaniels was appointed head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2009. He won his first six games, but only two of the last ten in his first year. The Broncos were 3-9 when he was still fired with four games in 2010.

McDaniels, a protégé of New England head coach Bill Belichick, was on the Patriots coaching staff from 2001 to 2008 before taking up the job at Denver. From 2005 to 2008 he was the Patriots’ offensive coordinator. In 2012 he returned to New England as an offensive coordinator and has been in this position for eight years. He helped the patriots win six Super Bowls as part of Belichick’s coaching staff.

In this search for coaches – the fifth he has carried out since the purchase of Randy Lerner’s Browns in 2012 – Haslam made it clear that the next head coach has a strong say in hiring the next general manager, so that the head coach and general manager can be aligned.

Haslam’s decision to have the head coach design the front office is important. McDaniels pledged to become the next Indianapolis Colts head coach in 2018, but resigned the night before a scheduled introductory news conference because he didn’t like the structure of the Colts football operations.

Haslam fired John Dorsey as General Manager on December 31, just over two years after Dorsey’s hiring.

McDaniels is expected to head Patriots Pro Scouting Dave Ziegler into Browns’ front office, possibly as a general manager when he gets the job.

Nick Caserio, the Patriots ‘Director of Player Personnel (and McDaniels’ quarterback with John Carroll), will be contracted to the Patriots by the April draft. He was classified as possibly part of the Browns front office in the event McDaniels is hired, but Caserio’s commitment to New England would make it difficult for McDaniels to dissuade him from the patriots until after the draft.

